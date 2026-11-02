Himesh Reshamiya Credits Salman Khan, David Dhawan For Playing Crucial Role In His Film Career

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Music composer Himesh Reshamiya has credited Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and director David Dhawan as one of the key faces behind his illustrious career spanning decades.

He recently appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta's 'Game Changers: The Music Series' podcast, and said that he was satisfied with his work in television as a producer but then it was Salman Khan, who pushed him to explore cinema and film music.

He said,“I get very emotional and feel grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey. If Salman Bhai had never given me a break, there is a possibility that I would never have wanted to struggle. I was doing well in television serials, so why would I go out and sell music? The songs were genuinely superhits”.

He further mentioned that his school friends heard them, and whoever listened to the songs said they were superhits. There was not a single sitting where someone walked out of the composer's studio saying that the song wasn't good”.

He continued,“I had four ongoing serials and was working every day. I even composed music for my serials and thought I could make films myself now. By then, I got my big break, and those songs went on to become hugely popular hits. I would like to give David Ji credit because I was working on Salman Khan's film for two songs when he came in. David Ji arrived, and I told Salman that he had come for Dulaara. Salman said, 'Let him listen to my songs. I'm doing that film'. David Ji locked all the songs in 15 minutes, as a solo composer. After that, Ratan Ji and Abbas-Mustan came along”.

“Then came 'Tere Naam'. We thought the character had to be in the Devdas zone. He had to be a brooding hero; he couldn't be smiling and all that. That's how Tere Naam happened. That is why I always say it's important to jam”, he added.