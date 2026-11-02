Skip The Waitlist: Galaxy Z Fold8 Is Ready When You Are

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Nov, 2026 – Galaxy Z Fold8 is giving consumers across the region the confidence to make the move to a foldable, without having to wait. Combining a well-thought-out design with mature One UI 9 software, Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold fits naturally into daily routines.

That confidence has a long history behind it. As the latest addition to the Galaxy Z Fold family, it brings together everything Samsung has learned over seven years of foldables, delivering a foldable that feels familiar from the first unfold and is built for everyday use.

Seven years in the making:

When Samsung introduced the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, it was a bold, futuristic idea. Today, foldables have grown into one of the most exciting segments of the smartphone market. Drawing on that heritage, Galaxy Z Fold8 delivers a complete flagship experience, whether folded or open.

From the start, Samsung has focused on building a foldable people can rely on every day, keeping the user experience front and center. That focus shows in Galaxy Z Fold8. At 201g, it is as light as a conventionally designed phone, and it pairs a wider 5.5-inch[1] cover screen for quick tasks with a 7.6-inch, 4:3 main display designed for immersion. Each refinement builds on the last.

Samsung pioneered the foldable category and has led it ever since, with each generation of Galaxy Z Fold setting the standard for what a foldable can do. Galaxy Z Fold8 carries that spirit of innovation forward, extending Samsung's lead once again.

Engineered at the fold:

The hinge and the main display make or break a foldable. They are put to work every time the phone is opened, and they sit at the core of users' trust. That is why Samsung continues to improve both.

Galaxy Z Fold8 uses a refined Armor FlexHinge and a widened gap in the inner bezel for a smooth, effortless unfold. Beneath the main display sits Flex Titanium, a dual layer of titanium applied to its shock-absorbing layer. It strengthens the screen, adding protection in everyday use while making the crease less visible.

Dependable hinges and durable displays have long been a hallmark of Galaxy Z Fold. With Armor FlexHinge and Flex Titanium working together, and a body encased in Advanced Armor Aluminum and fitted with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3, Galaxy Z Fold8 is engineered to last.

Unfold it for yourself:

Galaxy Z Fold8 is available now at Samsung, Samsung Experience Stores, and authorized retailers. In store, visitors can get hands-on with the device, compare it with Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8, and choose the color and storage that suit them, from Cream, Lavender, and Graphite finishes and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.

Moving to Galaxy Z Fold8 is simple, too. Smart Switch transfers contacts, photos, messages, and even eSIMs from a previous phone, so new owners can pick up right where they left off. As the November shopping season and year-end festivities approach, Galaxy Z Fold8 is a timely choice, whether as a long-planned upgrade or a gift for someone special. Whatever the occasion, it is ready when you are.