John Crane To Show How Operators Can Cut Emissions And Prevent Costly Downtime At ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Proven technologies have reduced nitrogen use by up to 80%, cut emissions by up to 40% and helped avoid approximately US$4 million in downtime costs

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 – John Crane, a global leader in flow control technologies and a business of Smiths Group, will show ADIPEC 2026 visitors how proven sealing, digital monitoring and lifecycle solutions are helping energy operators reduce emissions, conserve resources and protect critical production.

The technologies on display are backed by measurable results from demanding operating environments. Applications have achieved up to 80% lower nitrogen consumption, emissions reductions of up to 40% and approximately US$4 million in avoided downtime costs. Together, they demonstrate how a more connected approach to equipment reliability can deliver both operational and environmental gains.

Turning reliability challenges into measurable results:

For operators seeking to reduce resource use and emissions, John Crane will feature technologies including the Type 93AX coaxial separation seal, which can reduce nitrogen consumption by up to 80% compared with conventional radial separation seals, and the Type 28XP dry gas seal, which has supported emissions reductions of up to 40% in demonstrated applications.

Visitors will also see how digital insight can help identify developing issues before they interrupt production. In one documented LNG application, John Crane Sense® Turbo helped avoid eight days of downtime, equivalent to approximately US$4 million in avoided costs. Other technologies on display address contamination, demanding pipeline conditions, asset wear and the need for more informed, condition-based maintenance.

Supporting performance across the asset lifecycle:

Alongside the technology showcase, John Crane specialists will demonstrate how reliability engineering, maintenance and repair, retrofits, upgrades and training can help operators extend asset life and manage total cost of ownership. These capabilities are supported by a global network of more than 200 facilities across over 50 countries.

Amjad Alqaqaa, VP, Middle East, Africa and India (MEAI), John Crane, said:“Operators are under pressure to improve reliability, control costs and reduce environmental impact at the same time. The results we are bringing to ADIPEC show what is possible when proven equipment, digital insight and lifecycle expertise are applied to the right operational challenges. We look forward to discussing where that approach could make the greatest difference for customers.”

Visitors to ADIPEC 2026 are invited to meet John Crane specialists at Stand 3115, Hall 3, to discuss their reliability, emissions and asset performance how these solutions address operational challenges and explore the results that could be achieved in their operations across energy and related process industries.

About John Crane:

John Crane is a global leader in flow-control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment in the energy and process industries. Its portfolio spans mechanical seals, seal support systems, couplings and filtration systems, supported by advanced service solutions and digital diagnostics. With over 200 service, sales and manufacturing centres across 50 countries, John Crane is an integral pillar of Smiths Group plc, a FTSE 100 industrial technology company dedicated to engineering a better future. Learn