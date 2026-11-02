Ajman Department Of Tourism, Culture And Media Showcases Emirate's Diverse Tourism Offering At WTM London 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) will participate in World Travel Market London 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 November at ExCeL London. The participation supports the Department's efforts to strengthen Ajman's presence in international tourism markets, showcase the emirate's diverse tourism, cultural, and heritage assets, and build new relationships with leading travel and tourism stakeholders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Through its participation, the Department will highlight Ajman's distinctive destination proposition, bringing together rich cultural and historical heritage, diverse natural landscapes, authentic Emirati hospitality and a growing portfolio of visitor experiences. This integrated offering supports the emirate's position as a well-rounded destination with strong appeal across international source markets.

WTM London also provides an important platform for the Department to engage with tourism boards, travel companies, tour operators, and industry partners; explore new areas of collaboration; and strengthen Ajman's visibility within global travel programmes.

HE Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said:“Our participation in WTM London reflects our strategic focus on strengthening Ajman's presence across international tourism markets and deepening engagement with leading industry partners. Global platforms such as this allow us to present Ajman's evolving tourism proposition, build meaningful partnerships and identify opportunities that support sustainable sector growth.”

He added:“Ajman offers a distinctive combination of authentic heritage, natural attractions and high-quality hospitality, supported by a destination experience that continues to evolve. Through our participation, we aim to expand our international partnership network and explore new areas of cooperation that enhance the competitiveness of Ajman's tourism sector in line with the emirate's development vision and future aspirations.”

The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media continues to strengthen the emirate's presence at major international tourism events and expand engagement across priority source markets. These efforts support greater destination awareness, stronger international partnerships, and Ajman's continued growth as an attractive, accessible, and distinctive tourism destination.