Press Release: Townticks Updates: Product Newsfeed Live, Business Services Launching, AI Agents In Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Town Ticks, the City Information System provider active in Toronto and Dubai, today reported product and operational milestones as it advances development of assistive AI agents... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Toronto, Canada & Dubai, UAE

Town Ticks, the City Information System provider active in Toronto and Dubai, today reported product and operational milestones as it advances development of assistive AI agents scheduled for summer 2026, with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the LaunchUp program. The company has added a product newsfeed and will launch TownTicks Business Services in March to broaden its city information offerings and merchant tools ahead of agent deployment.

Concise second paragraph (editor-friendly nut graf) With continued collaboration from FasterCapital under LaunchUp, TownTicks is focusing on product expansion and commercialization tools for businesses while preparing its assistive AI agents for release. FasterCapital's current support prioritizes execution tracking and market readiness as the company advances.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot TownTicks has introduced a product newsfeed that lets users select categories of interest or shopping intent and receive trending items, best sellers, and new launches - designed to increase discoverability (“Buy what is popular or gift what is new”). Complementing this consumer-facing layer, TownTicks will launch Business Services: a packaged set of software tools for business promotion, with agent-enabled services planned for a later phase.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution in this phase includes:

– milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep product and service timelines on track – fundraising readiness guidance and pitch refinement where appropriate – introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and market positioning support – strategic prioritization and milestone tracking as TownTicks advances development

Current Execution Priorities

TownTicks' current priorities are focused on: rolling out the Product Newsfeed to engaged city users; launching TownTicks Business Services for merchants in early March; expanding and structuring city datasets to support agent capabilities; and continuing engineering work on assistive AI agents for the targeted summer 2026 release.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting TownTicks through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

Ecosystem relevance

TownTicks operates at the intersection of urban information systems and consumer-facing services. Its product newsfeed and forthcoming Business Services are designed to serve residents and merchants in city markets like Toronto and Dubai, helping to populate the data environment required by assistive AI while creating immediate utility for local businesses.

Competitive landscape

TownTicks competes in the broader city information and urban assistance category, where structured, timely local data and merchant engagement capabilities are key differentiators. The company is prioritizing data breadth and service tooling to support future agent-driven interactions rather than relying on single-channel discoverability.

About TownTicks

TownTicks organizes city information through a City Social Network and is advancing toward Assistive AI agents that use structured urban data to assist citizens in day-to-day life. TownTicks' product is available to residents in Dubai and Toronto.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.