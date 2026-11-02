Tawang Hosts International Conference On Buddhism And Holy Relics Expo

International Buddhist Conference in Tawang

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The inaugural ceremony of the International Conference on "Buddhism: Dissemination in the Himalayan Region and Beyond" was held at the Kala Wangpo Convention Centre in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday. It brought together prominent dignitaries and representatives of Buddhist institutions to discuss the historical spread and contemporary relevance of Buddhist teachings. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Shartse Khensur Rinpoche, Jangchup Choeden, IBC Director General Raghav Prasad Bhatnagar and Abbot of Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery Rev. Dramed Sungrab Tulku La were among the distinguished dignitaries present at the inaugural ceremony.

The international conference is being organised by the International Buddhist Confederation in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on November 2, 2026, at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang. According to an official release, the conference is expected to bring together venerable monks, Buddhist scholars and delegates from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Germany. The event aims to provide a platform for scholarly discussions on the historical transmission of Buddhist teachings, the evolution of monastic institutions, preservation of Buddhist knowledge traditions and the contemporary relevance of Buddhist philosophy and ethical principles.

Conference Themes and Structure

The deliberations are structured around three broad themes, focusing on the continuation of Buddha's legacy after Mahāparinirvāṇa, the historical and doctrinal continuity of Buddhism, and the contemporary relevance of Buddhist principles of right livelihood. The first theme, "Carrying Forward the Buddha's Legacy after Mahāparinirvāṇa", will examine the continuity of Buddhist teachings and practices, including the Four Noble Truths, conservation and material culture, the evolution of religious institutions, international engagement through Sacred Relic expositions and Buddhism's contribution to shared cultural traditions.

The second theme, "Historical and Doctrinal Continuity of Buddhism", will focus on the intergenerational transmission of Buddhist textual and monastic lineages, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. Discussions will also cover the plurality of Buddhist schools, shared doctrinal foundations, language and interpretation, pedagogical traditions, and the preservation of Buddhist ideas through art and cultural expression. The third theme, "Buddhism and Right Livelihood", will explore the contemporary significance of Buddhist ethical teachings, including connections between the intellectual traditions of Nalanda and modern academia, cultural tourism and pilgrimage, skill development, sustainable livelihoods, and the relationship between Buddhism, globalisation and consumerism.

Preserving Buddhist Heritage

The conference will also highlight Arunachal Pradesh's importance as a living centre of Buddhist heritage, where diverse traditions have been preserved through monastic institutions, community practices and cultural exchange. It will further examine how Buddhist philosophy and ethical principles can contribute to contemporary discussions on education, sustainability, cultural preservation and peaceful coexistence.

Holy Relics Exposition

The international conference is being held as part of the exposition of the Holy Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha in Arunachal Pradesh, which is scheduled from October 31 to November 21, 2026. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the International Buddhist Confederation and the National Museum, New Delhi, is organising the exposition across three important centres of Buddhist faith and heritage -- Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai. The exposition is providing devotees and members of the public an opportunity to pay homage to the Sacred Relics.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to participate in the inaugural ceremony at the historic Gaden Namgyal Lhatse (Tawang Monastery) on October 31, 2026. The programme is also scheduled to be attended by representatives of the Arunachal Pradesh government, members of the Buddhist Sangha, representatives of Buddhist institutions, devotees and other dignitaries. According to the official release, the exposition recognises the deep spiritual significance of the Holy Relics and Arunachal Pradesh's distinctive place in India's Buddhist cultural landscape. It also reflects the Government of India's commitment to protecting, preserving and disseminating the country's Buddhist heritage while strengthening cultural and spiritual connections with Buddhist communities in India and abroad. (ANI)

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