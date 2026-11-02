Khalifa Stadium Turns 50

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspire Zone Foundation celebrates the 50th anniversary of Khalifa International Stadium, one of Qatar's most iconic sporting landmarks and a symbol of the nation's remarkable sporting achievements and milestones, which helped strengthen Qatar's position on the regional and international sporting map.

Since its inauguration in 1976, Khalifa International Stadium has witnessed five decades of sporting development in Qatar. Throughout its history, the stadium has hosted numerous major sporting tournaments and events, welcoming some of the world's leading athletes and national teams. It has become an integral part of Qatar's national sporting legacy and one of the region's most prominent sports venues.

Over the past five decades, the stadium has been associated with several significant sporting milestones, reflecting its remarkable history and its role in hosting major sporting events. These include:

1976 – The Beginning: The stadium was inaugurated alongside Qatar's hosting of the 4th Arabian Gulf Cup. 1992 – Gulf Champions: The stadium witnessed Qatar's national team being crowned champions of the 11th Arabian Gulf Cup. 2006 – Asian Games: Hosted competitions during the 2006 Asian Games in Doha. 2011 – AFC Asian Cup: Hosted several matches of the AFC Asian Cup, including the final. 2019 – A Global Sporting Stage: Hosted the World Athletics Championships, the first edition to be held in the Middle East. 2022 – FIFA World Cup Glory: Hosted eight matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, including the third-place play-off. 2023 – Asian Football Excellence: Hosted matches during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. 2025 – A Celebration of Arab Football: Hosted matches during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

The 50th anniversary of Khalifa International Stadium represents five decades of unforgettable sporting moments and achievements that have left a lasting mark on Qatar's sporting history. It also reflects the stadium's continued role in supporting the development of the sports sector and hosting major sporting events, further strengthening Qatar's position as a leading destination for international sporting events.

Aspire Zone Foundation looks forward to continuing this remarkable journey and building on this rich sporting legacy, in line with Qatar's ambitions for an even more distinguished and sustainable sporting future.

Aspire Zone Foundation Khalifa International Stadium