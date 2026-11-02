MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has concluded a campaign to treat heart defects in children, in co-operation with Somalia's Ministry of Health, the Somali Sudanese SpecialiSed Hospital and the Mogadishu Heart Center. Held under the '27th Night of Ramadan' initiative, part of the "Dafa'Al-Bala" campaign, it aimed to support and strengthen specialised healthcare services in Somalia.

The closing ceremony was attended by ambassador of Qatar to Somalia Dr Abdullah bin Salem al-Nuaimi. The campaign provided medical examinations and diagnostic assessments for 144 children with heart conditions and congenital heart defects. A total of 40 cardiac catheterisation procedures were performed on children whose conditions required specialised treatment, under the supervision of a team of consultants and specialists in paediatric cardiology and cardiac blade-->

Speaking at the closing ceremony, director of Qatar Charity's Somalia Office Abdulfattah Adam Moallim said the campaign had exceeded its target of treating 35 cases by performing 40 cardiac catheterisation procedures for children. This was a direct response to growing medical needs. He also announced that Qatar Charity is preparing to launch a specialised campaign for paediatric open-heart surgery before the end of the year.

The campaign will address cases requiring advanced surgical interventions whose treatment needs could not be met through cardiac catheterisation and heart defect repair campaigns.

Partners and doctors described the campaign's success as a significant medical and humanitarian achievement, with Consultant in Pediatric Congenital Cardiology and Cardiac Catheterization at the Mogadishu Heart Center and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at Mogadishu University Dr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed affirming that the campaign's results had given dozens of children a new chance at life and a more hopeful blade-->

Consultant in Paediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Catheterization Dr. Iyad al-Amouri praised the trust placed in the medical team by Somali families and the considerable efforts of young Somali medical professionals, whom he described as an important asset for the future of the country's health sector.

Qatar Charity previously carried out three specialised campaigns in Somalia to treat heart defects and conditions in children, benefiting 97 boys and girls. With the 40 cardiac catheterization procedures performed during the current campaign, the total number of children benefiting from therapeutic procedures and cardiac catheterisation has risen to 137.

Qatar Charity healthcare services cardiac catheterisation procedures