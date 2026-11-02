Katara Hosts 11Th GPDNET Consolidating Network Of 29 Countries For Co-Operation

Katara Cultural Village is hosting the 11th General Assembly of the Global Public Diplomacy Network (GPDNET) today, bringing together a network of 29 countries to strengthen international co-operation and promote the role of culture and soft power in fostering understanding among peoples.

The assembly was attended by Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, general manager of Katara and chair of the network; and Maryam Majid al-Saad, the network's secretary general and CEO of Katara Centre for Public Diplomacy.

The meeting focuses on advancing the network's work, strengthening co-operation among member institutions and developing joint initiatives that promote cultural exchange, dialogue and understanding amid rapid global changes.

Prof al-Sulaiti said Katara's hosting of the assembly reflects its commitment to international co-operation and strengthening GPDNET as a platform for public diplomacy, cultural exchange and dialogue.

He said the meeting provides an opportunity to review the network's achievements, explore new avenues for co-operation and develop practical initiatives that translate shared objectives into tangible results.

He noted that member states and institutions had renewed their confidence in Katara by nominating it for a third consecutive term as network chair, following its leadership over the previous two terms. He said the decision recognised Katara's efforts to develop the network's work, strengthen its international presence and expand co-operation among members.

Al-Sulaiti described the continued chairmanship as both a recognition of Katara's standing and a responsibility to improve the network's performance and meet its members' aspirations.

He said priorities for the coming phase include investing in knowledge and young talent, keeping pace with digital transformation and strengthening collaboration among member institutions. These efforts would help develop public diplomacy tools and reinforce the network's role as a bridge between peoples and cultures.

Al-Saad said the assembly holds particular significance as GPDNET continues to expand its international presence, with membership comprising 29 countries across different continents. Members share a belief in the importance of public diplomacy and the role of culture and soft power in promoting understanding among peoples.

She described the network's geographic and cultural diversity as an asset that creates opportunities to exchange expertise and develop joint initiatives in culture, the arts and knowledge. Such co-operation, she said, can deepen ties between societies and open new avenues for international engagement.

The assembly will discuss ways to strengthen the network's international presence, expand co-operation among member states, exchange public diplomacy experiences and develop cultural and knowledge-based programmes and joint events.

Al-Saad hopes the discussions will produce practical recommendations that lead to joint programmes and projects with lasting impact.

She welcomed participants to Qatar and said she hoped the assembly would mark another milestone in advancing public diplomacy and fostering dialogue and communication among peoples.

Katara Cultural Village 11th General Assembly of the Global Public Diplomacy Network