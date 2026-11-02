SES To Supply Finnair With Ground-Like Connectivity Experience In The Skies

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SES today announced a new agreement with Finnair, Finland's flagship airline, to equip 18 E195-E2s with multi-orbit in-flight connectivity, enabling Finnair's customers to enjoy fast, reliable internet access throughout their journey.

Under the agreement, the Embraer E2 aircraft, which will be line-fitted at Embraer, will be equipped with SES's electronically steered array antenna (ESA) offering reliable connectivity to the SES multi-orbit network, combining SES's geostationary (GEO) satellite services with low-earth orbit (LEO) capacity from its partner Eutelsat. The first connected aircraft is expected to enter service in 2027.

“Inflight Wi-Fi is a core part of the travel experience,” said Blane Boynton, Senior Vice President Aviation at SES.“SES's multi-orbit network delivers the reliability, performance and flexibility airlines need today while providing a clear path for future growth. This agreement is another testament to the growing confidence leading airlines are placing in our solution.”

The new service will support Finnair's ambition to provide passengers with a seamless connected experience from gate to destination. Customers will be able to stay in touch, stream content, work online and access digital services with the same ease and confidence they increasingly expect on the ground.

“Customer needs are at the heart of everything we do at Finnair, and connectivity is an increasingly important part of the overall travel experience,” said Simon Large, Chief Customer Officer, Finnair.“We are excited to partner with SES to bring a home-like broadband experience to our customers.”

Thierry Polycarpe, Vice President for Aviation and Maritime at Eutelsat, said:“Finnair's selection is further evidence of the value OneWeb brings to inflight connectivity. Our high-speed, low-latency network supports the real-time applications passengers increasingly expect on board and complements GEO to deliver a more resilient inflight service. We are proud to work with SES on this deployment as more airlines embrace the capabilities of Europe's only operational LEO constellation.”

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation“firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at:

About Finnair

Finnair is a network airline, specializing in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 16 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“enable,”“advancing,” and“delivering.”

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks that changes in technology or the satellite communications industry could make our systems or services obsolete or subject to lower or reduced demand; risks that new technologies and equipment, including electronically steered antennas, may not perform as anticipated or achieve their expected benefits; and regulation by telecommunications and civil aviation authorities may increase the costs of providing services or require us to modify our services. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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