Papa Johns And PJP Extend Middle East Partnership Through 2036, Targeting More Than 400 Restaurants

Papa John's International, Inc. and PJP Investments Group LLC today announced a ten-year extension to their Development Agreement, renewing PJP's exclusive rights across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq

The parties plan to grow the region's Papa Johns footprint from its current 167 restaurants to more than 400 across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq. PJP also operates in India through a joint venture, with a plan to open 650 restaurants by 2034.

Iraq becomes the fifth country in PJP's Papa Johns portfolio and represents the brand's formal entry into the market. The first restaurants are planned to open in spring 2027, building to 25 restaurants by 2035.

“PJP has been an important partner in growing the brand across the Middle East, and this 10-year extension reflects our shared commitment to long-term growth in the region,” said Todd Penegor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Papa Johns.

PJP has been one of Papa Johns' exclusive franchisees in the region for more than two decades. Following an initial investment in 2017, Levant Capital fully acquired PJP in 2019 and has since expanded its estate nearly four-fold. PJP has built proprietary digital platforms and originated Shawarma and Croissant pizzas, subsequently adopted by other Papa Johns markets. It has twice been recognized as Global Franchisee of the Year and Developer of the Year.

“More than twenty years of partnership with Papa Johns has built what is today one of the most successful international franchise operations in the pizza category,” said Dr. Tapan Vaidya, Group Chief Executive Officer of PJP.

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