AIT Worldwide Logistics Expands Global Footprint To Oceania With Acquisition Of Australia-Based Forwarder Connor Anderso...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics (“AIT”) has finalized an agreement to acquire Connor Anderson International (“CAI”), a global freight forwarder based in Sydney.

Founded in 1974, CAI delivers comprehensive logistics support, including sea, air and road transport, customs brokerage, warehousing, and project cargo management for customers across a wide range of industries.

Notably, CAI's long-tenured team manages a wide variety of specialized cargo while increasingly emphasizing distinctive services for technology companies serving the Australia and broader Oceania markets.

The acquisition will strengthen AIT's specialized services for shippers in the technology industry who require world-class logistics support to securely deliver cloud computing components and other high-value, high-touch equipment that enable artificial intelligence functions.

“Global transportation logistics is increasingly complex, and AIT remains focused on developing reliable, customized supply chain solutions with the scope, flexibility and scalability to serve our customers' critical growth initiatives,” said AIT's Chief Development Officer, Ray Fennelly.“This acquisition, and the rapid integration that will follow, demonstrates our strategic response to customers in the region and serves as the foundation for AIT's long-term expansion to serve Oceania more broadly.”

“CAI also features an experienced customs brokerage team, an uncommon, value-added aspect that guarantees full service, in-house support for clients with inbound shipments to Australia,” Fennelly added.“CAI and AIT have a longstanding collaborative relationship dating back to 2011. Ultimately, CAI's addition will help our customers scale faster in Oceania and execute complex projects with confidence in key industries like aerospace, automotive and technology.”

“For more than 50 years, Connor Anderson International has put customers first and developed relationships that stand the test of time,” said CAI's Director, Theo Pambris.“We recognize those same core values in AIT, which make our teams incredibly compatible. By joining our global networks, we're offering our customers broader capabilities and worldwide support, while maintaining the level of personal service they've come to expect from CAI.”

In addition to its facility in Sydney, CAI also has a second office and warehouse in Melbourne.

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For over 45 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, energy, high-tech, life sciences, marine, specialized home delivery and more. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, road and rail - on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 170 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at .

Our Mission

At AIT, we provide solutions to earn our customers' trust, leveraging our products, regions and vertical markets, all backed by a high-performance culture.

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