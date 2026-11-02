Multibank Exchange, Part Of Multibank Group, Unveils World's Fastest Interbank Matching Engine And Digital Asset Settlem...

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Exchange, part of MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, has announced the world's first interbank trading platform to offer double exotic currency pairs with settlement in both fiat currencies and digital assets.

With daily trading volumes of up to US$ 21 billion (AED 77 billion), the MultiBank Exchange platform connects more than 30 tier-one banks and liquidity providers. It features the fastest matching engine in interbank trading history, operating at 400 nanoseconds, and is the first interbank trading platform to offer credit and settlement services to all its counterparties.

The Group also announced the formation of the Board of Directors of MultiBank Exchange Holding, chaired by Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman, with the following members:

H.H. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Board Member. H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Board Member. H.E. Mohammed Al Hakim, Vice Chairman. H.E. Ali bin Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Board Member. H.E. Rashid Sultan Al Malik, Board Member. Mr. Majid Al Ghaslan, Board Member.

The unveiling of MultiBank Exchange was announced during MultiBank Group's participation as a co-host sponsor of Dubai Future Finance Week, where the Group is meeting clients and institutional partners to discuss the platform's capabilities and opportunities for participation.

MultiBank Exchange is designed to connect banks and financial institutions across the GCC, BRICS and other emerging markets with Western trading technology and global liquidity. Its objective is to enable these institutions to participate in international foreign exchange markets on an equal footing with their Western counterparts.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“MultiBank Exchange represents a significant expansion of the Group's role in institutional financial markets. We are bringing together the technology, liquidity and settlement infrastructure that institutions need to participate more effectively in global trading. Our ambition is to address access barriers across emerging markets and build stronger connections between these markets and the international financial system. Dubai Future Finance Week provides an opportunity to discuss this directly with clients and prospective partners.”

MultiBank Exchange is the first interbank trading platform in emerging markets to support settlement in crypto digital assets. It also combines institutional liquidity with settlement services through the Group's regulated subsidiaries in Australia, Singapore and the UAE, an integrated offering that is unique among interbank trading exchanges worldwide.

Mohammed Al Hakim, Vice Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“The technical focus is on connecting execution with the credit and settlement arrangements required to complete a transaction. Our matching engine operates at 400 nanoseconds, while the platform brings together pricing from multiple institutional liquidity providers. Support for double exotic currency pairs, alongside fiat and digital asset settlement, extends the options available to counterparties trading across different markets.”

The platform serves banks, financial institutions, hedge funds, family offices and derivatives brokers, offering access to more than 250 currencies through a network providing the world's deepest liquidity and tightest spreads. MultiBank Group is also the world's only financial derivatives institution supplying its own liquidity to its trading platforms.

MultiBank Exchange has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Kazakhstan, paving the way for interbank settlement in digital currencies and supporting its broader objective of connecting conventional foreign exchange markets with digital settlement infrastructure.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $35 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 18+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 1000:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's .

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