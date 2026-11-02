WTI Crude Oil: How Much Escalation Risk Is Already Priced In

Lower reference level: $101.850

This becomes a downside reference if $103.900 gives way and selling persists. A move toward it would raise questions about the durability of the latest elevated range. The next sessions leave an important question unresolved: would credible progress toward negotiations produce a lasting repricing, or would concern about escalation continue to support buying on pullbacks? Attention rests on whether moves beyond nearby support and resistance persist after the first headline reaction. A brief spike or retreat may reveal less about underlying conviction than the market's ability to establish and maintain a different range.