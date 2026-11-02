EUR/USD Signal 02/11: Double-Bottom Pattern Forms
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1270. Add a stop-loss at 1.1050. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1050. Add a stop-loss at 1.1270.
The EUR/USD pair will also react to the US midterm elections this week. These elections will determine who will control the House of Representatives and the Senate from next year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few months. It has slipped from a high of 1.1710 in August to the important support level of 1.1111. It was trading at 1.1157, remaining below the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).The pair has formed a double-bottom pattern, while the two lines of the MACD indicators have pointed upwards. These patterns point to more gains, potentially to the key psychological level of 1.1270, its highest point on October 16. Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using
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