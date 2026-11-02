GBP/USD Signal 02/11: Bullish Outlook Ahead Of US NFP
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500.
Third, Bank of England (BoE) will deliver its interest rate decision on Thursday. Economists expect the bank to hike interest rates by 0.25%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair continued rising, moving from a low of 1.3137 in October to a high 1.3432. It has jumped above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is a bullish sign in technical analysis.The pair formed a morning star candlestick pattern on October 28. This pattern leads to a bullish reversal. It has also remained above the Supertrend indicator.The pair is attempting to move above the key resistance level of 1.3421. A move above that level will point to more gains towards the psychological level of 3500Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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