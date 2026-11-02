Icompass Unveils KY-AITM In Hong Kong As Banks Face New AI Governance Expectations Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Introduced at Hong Kong FinTech Week, KY-AITM brings a structured approach to AI oversight, aligned with the accountability, resilience and trust principles of the HKMA's ART Framework.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – iCOMPASS, the developer of ULTRATM, an AI-powered Compliance Operating System, today introduced KY-AITM (Know Your Artificial Intelligence) to the Hong Kong market at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026. The announcement follows the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) introduction of its ART Framework on 15 October, sharpening attention on how banks establish accountability, operational resilience and trust as artificial intelligence becomes more autonomous.

Financial institutions are moving beyond AI experiments towards tools that analyse sensitive data, recommend decisions and increasingly act across connected systems. Yet a basic governance question remains: can an institution identify where AI is operating, what it is permitted to do, who is accountable and whether its behaviour remains acceptable over time?

KY-AITM turns these questions into a continuous, evidence-based governance process. Built around its Know–Approve–Test–Watch lifecycle, the solution enables financial institutions to identify and understand the AI systems they use, including third-party tools, assess their risks and potential impact, establish clear ownership and accountability, and ensure appropriate approvals and ongoing monitoring are in place.

As AI systems evolve, KY-AITM enables institutions to track material changes, detect emerging risks and intervene when necessary. This transforms AI oversight from a one-time assessment into a continuous, evidence – based governance process that strengthens accountability and builds lasting trust in AI outcomes.

“The question is no longer simply whether a financial institution uses AI, but whether management truly understands what each AI system does, the risks involved, who is accountable and when intervention is needed,” said Raymond Moh, CEO of iCOMPASS.“With KY-AITM, we are applying the same discipline of knowing your customer to knowing your artificial intelligence. By making AI oversight an ongoing, documented process rather than a one-off exercise, we help financial institutions build greater confidence and trust in how AI is used and the outcomes it delivers.”

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The introduction builds on iCOMPASS' 6-in-1 ULTRA KYCTM solution, which brings onboarding & identity verification, screening, customer due diligence, risk assessment, ongoing monitoring and change management into a connected, evidence-linked AML/KYC workflow. Having focused on making customer-risk decisions traceable, iCOMPASS is extending the same emphasis on clear ownership, documented decisions and lifecycle monitoring to AI governance.

Alongside the KY-AITM introduction, iCOMPASS is collaborating with Cambridge Advisers Hong Kong under a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver digital compliance training through UltraLearnTM. Cambridge Advisers Hong Kong provides regulatory training content while iCOMPASS supplies the learning platform powered by AI, including training records, assessments, reminders and CPT tracking. Courses cover areas including AML, cybersecurity, data protection and professional conduct.

iCOMPASS serves more than 100 financial institutions across the region and holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and a SOC 2 Type II attestation covering all five Trust Services Criteria.

Meet iCOMPASS at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026, 2–3 November, Hall 5BC , Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Hashtag: #iCOMPASS

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About iCOMPASS Limited

iCOMPASS Limited is an award-winning RegTech company transforming how financial institutions manage regulatory compliance through artificial intelligence. With ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type II attestation, iCOMPASS combines technological innovation with rigorous security standards to deliver intelligent, secure and scalable compliance solutions.

At the heart of its innovation is ULTRATM, an AI-powered Compliance Operating System that brings together regulatory intelligence, policy governance, end-to-end 6-in-1 AML/KYC lifecycle management, compliance training and AI risk management. By connecting traditionally fragmented processes into a unified, intelligent platform, ULTRATM helps institutions reduce manual work, strengthen accountability and turn regulatory obligations into demonstrable compliance outcomes.

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