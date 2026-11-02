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Bitcoin Etfs Shed $643 Million Following Binance Breach Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 04:09:57

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds suffered net withdrawals of $643.2 million on Friday, October 30, as investors reduced cryptocurrency exposure following a massive security breach at Binance, intensifying pressure on digital asset markets.

The withdrawals marked the largest daily outflow for Bitcoin ETFs during October and reversed four consecutive trading sessions of inflows. The selling occurred during the first full US market session after hackers stole approximately $6.3 billion in cryptocurrencies from Binance, triggering concerns about exchange security and potential further losses.

Data compiled by Farside Investors showed that five major Bitcoin funds experienced redemptions, while seven recorded no net flows. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust registered the largest withdrawal at $233.7 million, followed by Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund with approximately $201 million.

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The Arabian Post

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