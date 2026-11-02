General Motors Accepts $220 Million Driver Data Settlement Arabian Post
The agreement, announced on October 29, involves a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general representing 35 US states and the District of Columbia. It requires the Detroit-based carmaker to obtain explicit consumer consent before collecting or sharing sensitive driving information and introduces independent oversight of its data privacy practices.
The investigation centred on GM's Smart Driver programme, which collected information about motorists between 2016 and 2024. Data included vehicle movements, journey times, hard braking, rapid acceleration, speeding, late-night driving and seat belt usage.
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