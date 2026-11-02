Russia Confirms Mpox Infection Near Moscow Arabian Post
Domodedovo Central Hospital, in the Moscow region, announced the diagnosis on Sunday, November 1, saying the patient had arrived with fever, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. His condition was described as satisfactory, and he was receiving treatment in the infectious diseases department.
The man was said to have returned from a trip abroad before becoming unwell. However, the country he visited has not been identified, and investigators have not established whether he contracted the virus overseas or after returning to Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment