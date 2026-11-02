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Russia Confirms Mpox Infection Near Moscow Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 04:09:57

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Russian health authorities are investigating a mpox infection in a 38-year-old man hospitalised near Moscow, the third patient with the disease admitted to the same hospital within a month.

Domodedovo Central Hospital, in the Moscow region, announced the diagnosis on Sunday, November 1, saying the patient had arrived with fever, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. His condition was described as satisfactory, and he was receiving treatment in the infectious diseases department.

The man was said to have returned from a trip abroad before becoming unwell. However, the country he visited has not been identified, and investigators have not established whether he contracted the virus overseas or after returning to Russia.

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The Arabian Post

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