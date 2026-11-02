Russia Confirms Mpox Infection Near Moscow Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Russian health authorities are investigating a mpox infection in a 38-year-old man hospitalised near Moscow, the third patient with the disease admitted to the same hospital within a month.

Domodedovo Central Hospital, in the Moscow region, announced the diagnosis on Sunday, November 1, saying the patient had arrived with fever, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. His condition was described as satisfactory, and he was receiving treatment in the infectious diseases department.

The man was said to have returned from a trip abroad before becoming unwell. However, the country he visited has not been identified, and investigators have not established whether he contracted the virus overseas or after returning to Russia.

<p>Russia's consumer health and public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has opened an epidemiological investigation to identify the source of infection and trace people who may have had close contact with the patient. No findings from that investigation have yet been announced. Officials have not specified whether any contacts have developed symptoms or whether additional people have been placed under medical observation.</p> <p>The hospital said the admission was its eighth involving mpox over the past two years. The figure refers to cases treated at the Domodedovo facility, rather than a national count, and does not establish how many infections are currently active across Russia.</p> <p>Chief physician Andrei Osipov said the hospital had the resources needed to manage patients with the infection. He also said other patients and medical personnel were not at risk, under the infection-control arrangements at the facility. The hospital has not reported any infection among its staff linked to this admission.</p> See also Homeland Security personnel records surface in mass disclosure <p>The confirmation follows several mpox investigations in the Moscow region and St Petersburg during October. Authorities have distinguished confirmed infections from precautionary admissions of people who were exposed to suspected cases, an important distinction when assessing the scale of transmission. A suspected case is not counted as laboratory-confirmed merely because the person has been isolated or admitted to hospital.</p> <p>Five people were admitted for observation in the Moscow region in mid-October after contact with a person suspected of having mpox. Subsequent testing did not confirm the disease in those five individuals, according to information released later that month.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Separately, five patients in St Petersburg were confirmed to have mpox following hospitalisation in October. They were subsequently discharged, indicating that those admissions should not be treated as five continuing hospital cases when assessing the latest situation.</p> <p>The Domodedovo hospital also treated a 27-year-old man who said he had not travelled outside Russia before becoming infected. His account raised questions about possible domestic transmission, although the circumstances of his exposure were not established publicly. That patient was discharged in October.</p> <p>The latest patient's reported overseas travel therefore does not, by itself, prove that his infection was imported. Establishing where and when exposure occurred requires examination of his movements, symptoms and contacts during the period before diagnosis.</p> <p>Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus and spreads primarily through close physical contact with an infected person. Transmission can occur through contact with skin lesions, bodily fluids or contaminated items such as bedding and clothing.</p> <p>The World Health Organisation says symptoms can emerge between one and 21 days after exposure. Fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash are among the common signs, although their order and severity vary between patients.</p> See also Influencer loses sponsor after Berlin Marathon bike ride <p>Most people recover within two to four weeks, but complications can occur, particularly among people with weakened immune systems. Treatment generally involves managing symptoms, maintaining hydration, controlling pain and preventing secondary infections, with additional clinical care when required. Vaccines are available for mpox, subject to national policies and exposure risks.</p> <p>The WHO advises anyone who develops symptoms compatible with mpox to seek medical assessment and avoid close contact with others until the infection has been evaluated. People with confirmed disease can remain infectious until lesions have healed and new skin has formed.</p> <p>Russia's public health authorities have maintained that diagnostic systems and medical facilities are available to identify and manage mpox infections. Their investigation in Domodedovo includes contact tracing, which can help determine whether additional testing or monitoring is needed.</p> <p>The hospital has not disclosed the patient's travel destination, the date of his return or the number of people being assessed as possible contacts. It has also not publicly identified the viral clade involved in this infection.</p> <h2></h2>