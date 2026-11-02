Banyan Group Residences Returns To Singapore With Exclusive Phuket Residences Showcase Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Banyan Group Residences returns with a two-day sales exhibition on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026, presenting six signature developments from its Phuket collection in the Diplomat Room, St. Regis Singapore, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Singapore buyers are already familiar with Phuket, and demand is shifting from holiday ownership towards long-term residency. This collection is designed for that shift: full-time homes within an established resort community, not just investment property.
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