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Banyan Group Residences Returns To Singapore With Exclusive Phuket Residences Showcase Arabian Post

Banyan Group Residences Returns To Singapore With Exclusive Phuket Residences Showcase Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 04:09:56

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Two-day exhibition on 14 and 15 November at St. Regis Singapore presents six Laguna Phuket developments, as more buyers make Phuket home

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Banyan Group Residences returns with a two-day sales exhibition on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026, presenting six signature developments from its Phuket collection in the Diplomat Room, St. Regis Singapore, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Singapore buyers are already familiar with Phuket, and demand is shifting from holiday ownership towards long-term residency. This collection is designed for that shift: full-time homes within an established resort community, not just investment property.

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The Arabian Post

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