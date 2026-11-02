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Katayama Affirms Japan's Readiness To Counter Currency Disorder Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-02 04:09:56

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Japan is prepared to intervene against disorderly currency movements and excessive speculation, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Monday, reaffirming close coordination with the United States ahead of its congressional midterm elections.

Katayama said Tokyo would continue operating under its existing understanding with Washington regardless of the election outcome, maintaining a common commitment to orderly foreign exchange markets while each government pursues its own economic objectives.

“We issued a joint statement together, and we will act in line with that,” she told a regular news conference.“If there are disorderly moves or excessive speculative movements, we will take action.”

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The Arabian Post

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