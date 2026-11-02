Katayama Affirms Japan's Readiness To Counter Currency Disorder Arabian Post
Katayama said Tokyo would continue operating under its existing understanding with Washington regardless of the election outcome, maintaining a common commitment to orderly foreign exchange markets while each government pursues its own economic objectives.
“We issued a joint statement together, and we will act in line with that,” she told a regular news conference.“If there are disorderly moves or excessive speculative movements, we will take action.”
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