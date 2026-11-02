Alain Werner: A Life Spent Fighting Impunity

MENAFN - Swissinfo) For nearly 25 years, the Geneva lawyer Alain Werner has helped victims of war crimes seek justice. He continues this fight as director of the non-governmental organisation Civitas Maxima, even as international justice comes under mounting strain. This content was published on November 2, 2026 - 09:00 10 minutes

Based in Geneva, I cover the work of the United Nations and other international organisations there. My focus is on humanitarian aid, human rights, and peace diplomacy. I studied business and economics at the University of Lausanne before training as a journalist and joining SWI swissinfo in 2021.

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How does someone end up documenting war crimes in order to bring their perpetrators before the courts? Almost by chance, according to Alain Werner, director of the Geneva-based NGO Civitas Maxima.

“I don't know whether I had much freedom in choosing to study law,” the lawyer replies, weighing his words carefully. With a father who specialised in international arbitration, a mother who worked as a prison chaplain and a grandfather who was a judge, the call of the law was hard to resist.

“In the end, I embarked on a career that was legal enough to please my dad and human enough to please my mum,” Werner says with a smile, adding that he was“a good boy”.

“But the immense stroke of luck I had was that I started studying law at the University of Geneva in 1993, just as our field was being revived,” he adds. Now approaching 54, his eyes still light up when he talks about that period.

International justice on the rise

That year, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia had just been established. The tribunal for Rwanda followed a year later.

“After stalling for around 50 years from the end of the Nuremberg trials to the fall of the Berlin Wall, international justice suddenly exploded,” Werner says. As a law student, he attended a seminar given by Robert Roth, a professor who would later become a judge at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon. After qualifying as a lawyer, Werner headed to New York and the prestigious Columbia University. There he encountered another leading figure in the field he would eventually enter: the American lawyer Reed Brody - known as the“dictator hunter” - at the international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch.

“He was a star to me. We would try to catch his eye from the lecture hall, hoping to work with him, but he barely looked at us. He already had his teams,” Werner jokes. At the time, he could not have imagined that they would later work together for several years on the trial of former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré.

As he recounts his story, Werner makes frequent references to friends and colleagues he admires, places he has visited and historical events, punctuating them with legal details. He speaks at a dizzying pace. Mid-sentence, he apologises, stops, goes back, then leaps forward again; his animated body language as he shifts in his chair seems to mirror the movements of his mind.

He completed his studies in New York in 2003, a year after the International Criminal Court (ICC) was established in The Hague.“I remember thinking: 'If progress continues at this pace, in 20 years we'll have won: impunity will no longer be the rule, but the exception,'” he says with conviction.

Charles Taylor's trial

Back in Switzerland, Werner was eager to leave again as soon as possible. In 2003, the Swiss government sent him on a mission to Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, as an expert at the Special Court for Sierra Leone. The country was just emerging from a bloody civil war. Werner would stay for three years.

“An incredible stroke of luck!” he exclaims. Werner, a modest man, invokes luck repeatedly during our conversation, almost obscuring the enormous amount of work he must have done to establish himself in the select circle of international criminal justice.

In 2006, an event changed the course of his career. The former Liberian president, Charles Taylor, was arrested in Nigeria and transferred to Freetown. He was accused of supporting rebels from neighbouring Liberia who belonged to the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), a group responsible for unimaginable atrocities in Sierra Leone. Taylor would become the first former head of state to be convicted by an international court since the Nuremberg trials.

“Nobody had ever thought this time would come,” Werner recalls. He was one of the few lawyers in the prosecutor's office familiar with the crimes committed by the RUF. He was asked to stay on and help establish the link between those atrocities and Taylor. What followed were months of travelling across West Africa in search of repentant fighters who had received orders from the deposed president.

“I spent all of 2008 in hearings in The Hague,” he says.“We heard around 100 witnesses, about 30 of them insiders. It was an extraordinary experience.”

See our profile of the director of the Geneva Appeal:

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