India, EU Step Up Engagement On FTA Implementation, Market Access And Customs Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the European Union (EU) have discussed preparations for implementing their proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), along with measures to improve market access, simplify customs procedures and strengthen supply chain cooperation during high-level meetings in Brussels.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held discussions with senior European Commission officials, including Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security (DG TRADE); Koen Doens, Director-General of the Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA); and Gerassimos Thomas, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD), ANI reported.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Agrawal and Jørgensen discussed facilitating two-way trade, improving market access, strengthening supply chain resilience and creating business opportunities for companies on both sides.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial agreement and agreed to maintain close engagement to address outstanding procedural and implementation-related issues.

Customs Cooperation and FTA Preparations

In his meeting with Thomas, Agrawal discussed customs cooperation, trade facilitation and preparations for implementing the FTA. Both sides emphasised the need for efficient, transparent and digitally enabled customs procedures to reduce transaction costs and ensure the smooth movement of goods.

The agreement is undergoing legal scrubbing and verification ahead of its proposed signing in mid-December 2026. Ratification and entry into force are targeted for mid-2027.

Industry Engagement and Investment Opportunities

Agrawal also met representatives of the diamond industry associated with the Antwerp diamond ecosystem. Discussions covered the global diamond value chain, certification and traceability requirements, responsible sourcing, and opportunities arising from India's growing diamond market and manufacturing ecosystem.

India and Belgium have identified gems and jewellery as an important area for deeper cooperation, with Antwerp, Mumbai and Surat recognised as major diamond centres.

At a BusinessEurope roundtable with European industry representatives, Agrawal discussed opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties, improve market access and enhance supply chain resilience. He highlighted India's economic growth, reform momentum and investment opportunities across key sectors, while inviting European businesses to deepen their engagement with India.

In a separate meeting with Doens, the two sides discussed development cooperation, sustainable development, clean energy and green technologies.

(KNN Bureau)

