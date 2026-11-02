Destination Developments Seen To Drive Surrounding Real Estate Values In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Integrated destination development is emerging as a primary catalyst for property value appreciation across Qatar, elevating adjacent residential markets and attracting foreign capital into major urban hubs, according to a panel of experts.

Speaking at the recently held Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026, Qetaifan Projects chairman and managing director Sheikh Nasser bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani explained that building integrated destinations provides a stronger economic ripple effect than standalone housing.

“This actually incentivised us to establish and develop destinations rather than focus on just residential buildings. When we create destinations, whether tourist attractions, such as Meryal Waterpark, or investor hubs and other projects that attract investment, we naturally add value to the surrounding areas,” Sheikh Nasser stated.

Sheikh Nasser pointed out that Qetaifan Projects began by identifying specific tourism and lifestyle needs to complete its island master plan.

He said,“We began working with Qetaifan Projects around a clear vision: to create a distinctive city destination that would attract tourists. We studied what the project needed to bring that vision to life, selected the hotels, residences, retail spaces, and facilities, and then began developing Qetaifan with a focused approach. The project itself began attracting investors and increased the market value of the surrounding areas, including the towers around Qetaifan.”

He noted that the rapid completion of surrounding areas prompted a strategic shift towards establishing attractions first before introducing residential space.

Sheikh Nasser emphasised that Qetaifan Island North serves as a complementary asset to Qatari Diar's flagship Lusail City project.

“We believe our project complements Qatari Diar's vision for Lusail as an attractive tourist destination. We look forward to contributing to future major projects and enhancing destinations through entertainment, education, sports, and other types of attractive destinations,” he emphasised.

Sheikh Nasser added:“Qetaifan Projects has completed construction and brought Qetaifan Island into operation. We are also working on future projects, both locally and internationally. These projects are centred on attractions, after which we can assess the requirements.”

Qatari Diar CEO Sheikh Hamad bin Talal al-Thani stressed that smart infrastructure and master-planned destinations generate sustained interest from foreign investors.

It is a highly smart and sustainable infrastructure that served as the launchpad for many development companies in Lusail as they expanded internationally. It has also attracted investment through our long-standing relationships with foreign developers, built on the reliability and trustworthiness of Qatar and Qatari Diar.

“In 2026, foreign investors accounted for 40% of our sales by value. In Simaisma, they contracted 72% of the project,” Sheikh Hamad noted.

He noted that Lusail City has acted as a primary platform for local real estate and construction companies to scale operations regionally and

internationally.

Integrated destination development