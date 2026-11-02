Al-Khelaifi Visits Shafallah Centre

Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, visited the Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities in Doha, where he learned more about the centre's work in supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism through specialised education and rehabilitation programmes.

The visit followed his support for the PSG QNB We Run Doha event at Lusail International Circuit, which featured a 5km race and encouraged physical activity and community participation.

Shafallah Center Nasser al-Khelaïfi