Sanya Showcases Tourism Offerings, Seeks Stronger Ties With Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Sanya Tourism Board showcased the Chinese coastal destination's tourism offering in Doha today, bringing together representatives from Visit Qatar and the tourism industry to explore opportunities for tourism exchange and cooperation between China, Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

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Held at the Suheil Meeting Room at JW Marriott Marquis, the Sanya Tourism Promotion Event highlighted the destination's tropical coastline, premium resorts, wellness experiences and cultural heritage.

An investment presentation from the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau complemented the tourism programme, outlining potential areas of collaboration under the Hainan Free Trade Port framework.

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Distinguished guests included Zhang Hao, vice director general of the Sanya Tourism Board; Shi Lei, director of the Sanya Tourism Board; Qiu Chao Kui and Luo Xin Jing of the Sanya Tourism Board; Yang Yi Ping of the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau; and Shi Ruiyi of Hainan Hejia Culture & Media Co. Ltd.

Visit Qatar was represented by Saud Alhamdan, regional PR Lead, and Sabrina Ding, senior manager of International Markets – Asia Pacific.

The tourism programme featured the Shanhai Wellness initiative, introducing experiences that combine Sanya's coastal environment with health and wellness, traditional Chinese medicine and Hainan's intangible cultural heritage.

The presentation positioned Sanya as a destination for international travellers seeking resort holidays, cultural discovery and wellness-focused stays. Alongside the destination showcase, the investment presentation identified resort and wellness development, duty-free retail, cross-border finance, deep-sea technology and blue carbon as areas for potential cooperation. It also introduced Sanya's industrial districts, including the Central Business District, Yazhou Bay Sci-Tec City, Jingu Industrial Park and Haitang Bay National Coast Leisure Park.

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The Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau outlined support for prospective investors, including dedicated points of contact, district matching, business registration assistance and guidance on relevant policies. Proposed follow-up activities included sector-specific discussions, visits to Sanya and exploration of framework agreements and pilot projects.

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The Doha event forms part of Sanya's international promotional efforts to build its profile in the Middle East and develop connections with travel companies, destination partners and potential investors. Through continued dialogue, the initiative aims to support long-term tourism and investment cooperation with Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

Sanya Tourism Chinese coastal destination