QF Celebrates Arab-Iberian Musical Heritage In Madrid

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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation, in partnership with the Reina Sofía School of Music, organised the second Conference of the Chair of Arab Studies in Madrid, Spain, bringing together academics, musicians, and experts from around the world to explore the historical connections between Arab and Iberian musical traditions and their influence on contemporary artistic creativity.

Held over three days under the theme 'Shared Histories, Living Traditions: Arab–Iberian Musical Encounters from Historical Sources to Contemporary Creation', and opened with a concert by the Doha Ensemble for Classical Maqam, the conference explored three centuries of musical heritage associated with Segah, drawing on manuscript research and early sound recordings and moving from historical repertoire to contemporary works.

It also featured academic presentations and discussions exploring medieval Iberian repertoires, al-Andalus and Cantigas de Santa María, maritime connections between the Arab world and the Iberian Peninsula, and their role in the exchange of knowledge and cultural and musical influences over the centuries.

Teachers from Qatar Music Academy, part of QF's Pre-University Education, led interactive workshops on the oud, nay, and qanun, offering participants an opportunity to learn about the characteristics of these traditional instruments, explore playing techniques, and experience aspects of Arab musical heritage firsthand.

Head of Arab Music, at Qatar Music Academy, Taoufik Mirkhan said:“Our participation in the conference provided an opportunity to highlight the richness of Arab musical heritage and its historical roots through performances informed by research into musical manuscripts and early sound recordings, tracing the evolution of melodies and performance styles over three centuries. Through the Doha Ensemble for Classical Maqam, we were also able to introduce Arab maqam music to an international audience and promote cultural dialogue through music.”

“Our participation extended beyond musical performances to include interactive workshops led by Qatar Music Academy teachers, giving musicians in Spain the opportunity to explore the art of maqam improvisation and exchange knowledge and experiences.”

Mirkhan also highlighted one of the most memorable moments of their participation, meeting a Qatar Music Academy alumnus in Madrid. The alumnus, a qanun player currently based in Spain, joined them in performing during the workshop and closing concert.

“This encounter was particularly meaningful to us, as it demonstrated the lasting impact of QMA on its graduates, their ability to continue their musical journeys beyond Qatar, and their contribution to building bridges of cultural and artistic exchange between communities.”

“We believe that Arab music is a living and evolving tradition capable of connecting with people from different cultures. Music is a universal language that transcends linguistic and cultural barriers, opening new opportunities for dialogue and mutual understanding.”

The conference was held as part of QF's efforts, through the Chair of Arab Studies which it launched with the Reina Sofía School of Music in 2025, to promote cultural and artistic exchange, create opportunities for collaboration among researchers and musicians, and raise awareness of Arab musical heritage on the international stage. The Chair forms part of a 10-year partnership between QF and the Spanish school that reflects the history of cultural exchange between Spain and the Arab world.