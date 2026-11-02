'Fables In Fashion 2026' Reimagines Wahy Al-Qalam Through Fashion And Art At Nmoq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani opened the exhibition Fables in Fashion 2026 at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) on October 25, in the presence of Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari.

Presented by Qatar Reads, an initiative of Qatar National Library dedicated to fostering a culture of reading across Qatar, the multidisciplinary exhibition translates Wahy Al-Qalam, a major work of literature by Egyptian writer and poet Mustafa Sadiq Al-Rafi'i (1880–1937) into contemporary fashion and visual art. Held in collaboration with NMoQ, with the Ministry of Culture as strategic partner, the exhibition is on view in Temporary Gallery 1 of the museum until 28 November 2026.

As part of Qatar Reads' One Book, One Doha 2026-2027, a community-wide campaign built around the shared exploration of a single literary work over a two-year cycle, the 5th edition of Fables in Fashion extends the campaign beyond the page.

Across essays, stories, and reflections, Wahy Al-Qalam explores questions of identity, society, morality, spirituality, relationships, and emotion-themes rooted in their historical and cultural context that nevertheless continue to resonate with audiences today. Fables in Fashion 2026 brings together seven fashion designers and 30 visual artists, each of whom developed an original response to the book.

Participating designers and artists include Ahmed Al-Zahed, Amna Al-Misned, Wadha Al-Athba, Ghada Al-Suwaidi, Aliya Al-Obaidly, and Abdulla Al-Fakhroo.

Rather than illustrating the text literally, Fables in Fashion treats literature as a starting point for contemporary artists, where a passage becomes a garment, an emotion becomes a painting, and a century-old idea is reinterpreted through the perspective of a modern lens.

Executive Director of Qatar National Library, Tan Huism said,“At Qatar National Library, we believe that reading does not end when a book is closed. It continues in the conversations, ideas, and creative work it inspires. Fables in Fashionembodies this belief by inviting the community to encounter Wahy Al-Qalam through new eyes, affirming the enduring relevance of Arabic literary heritage. Through One Book, One Doha, and in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar, we are proud to open new pathways for the public to engage with reading and with the rich legacy of Arabic literature.”

Manager of Qatar Reads, Fatema Al-Malki said,“With Fables in Fashion, we asked designers and artists a simple question: what happens when literature becomes the starting point for contemporary creativity? Their answers are remarkably diverse, yet each remains rooted in Al-Rafi'i's words. We hope visitors, especially younger audiences, will leave the exhibition curious about the ideas behind the works they have seen and, most importantly, eager to read the book that inspired them.”

Director of the National Museum of Qatar, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani said,“Fables in Fashion reflects the National Museum of Qatar's commitment to being a place where stories are told, shared, and reimagined. By welcoming this exhibition into our galleries, we are pleased to offer visitors an experience where literature, heritage, and contemporary design meet, inviting new audiences to discover Wahy Al-Qalam by Mustafa Sadiq Al-Rafi'i, and the creative dialogue it continues to inspire across generations.”