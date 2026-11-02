Campaign To Clean-Up Beaches In November Launched

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has announced a series of beach and island clean-up activities throughout November 2026, inviting members of the community to take part in efforts to protect Qatar's coastal environment and promote environmental sustainability.

The campaign, organised by the ministry's General Cleanness Department, forms part of its community initiatives for 2026 and supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ministry has scheduled eight clean-up activities at different beaches and islands across the country, giving participants the opportunity to choose a convenient location and time.

The programme will begin at Zakreet Beach on Friday, November 6, from 3pm to 5pm, followed by a morning clean-up at Safliyah Island on Saturday, November 7, from 7am to 9am.

The campaign will continue at Salwa Beach on Friday, November 13, from 3pm to 5pm, and Sealine Beach on Saturday, November 14, from 7am to 9am. Further activities are scheduled at Huwaila Beach on Friday, November 20, from 3pm to 5pm, and Freha Beach on Saturday, November 21, from 7am to 9am. The final two activities will take place at Lekhwair Beach on Friday, November 27, from 3pm to 5pm, and Al Wakra Family Beach on Saturday, November 28, from 7am to 9am.

The ministry has encouraged residents and community members to participate in the campaign, stressing that keeping beaches clean is a shared responsibility and that collective action can make a meaningful difference in protecting the country's natural environment.