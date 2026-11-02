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MOI Issues Six Safety Guidelines For Metro Passengers

MOI Issues Six Safety Guidelines For Metro Passengers


Date: 2026-11-02 04:02:57

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued safety guidelines for passengers using metro stations in the country.

The guidelines, released to ensure a safe and comfortable journey, list six instructions.

One of the key instructions urges commuters not to run inside stations or on escalators to avoid falls and injuries.

The ministry also advises parents and guardians to always keep an eye on children.

Metro users should keep a safe distance from doors while they are opening and closing.

In case of an emergency, the MOI advised commuters to seek assistance immediately.

Additionally, it instructs travellers to keep their personal belongings secure and also to follow all instructions and safety guidelines inside the stations.

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The Peninsula

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