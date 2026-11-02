MOI Issues Six Safety Guidelines For Metro Passengers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued safety guidelines for passengers using metro stations in the country.

The guidelines, released to ensure a safe and comfortable journey, list six instructions.

One of the key instructions urges commuters not to run inside stations or on escalators to avoid falls and injuries.

The ministry also advises parents and guardians to always keep an eye on children.

Metro users should keep a safe distance from doors while they are opening and closing.

In case of an emergency, the MOI advised commuters to seek assistance immediately.

Additionally, it instructs travellers to keep their personal belongings secure and also to follow all instructions and safety guidelines inside the stations.

Qatar Gas Transport Company announces attack on one of its vessels in Arabian Gulf Sketch, build and play: Qatar Museums announces November 2026 public programme Know Qatar Law: When must your employer pay your final dues?

Read Also