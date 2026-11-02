Third Gulf Universities Championship Wraps Up At UDST

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of the Gulf Universities Championship (GUC) concluded at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), crowning winners across four competitions and honouring them for the dedication, skill, and determination of participating student-athletes.

UDST secured the top spot in the men's basketball and women's volleyball categories, closing the three days of the tournament with a celebration of athletic achievement, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The closing ceremony of the championship was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and President of the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation, H E Dr. Ibrahim Al-Naimi; UDST President, Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi; Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at the Qatar Stars League, Dr. Ahmed Khalil Al-Abbasi; and Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation Secretary General, Rashid Adiba; with other officials.

Reflecting on the successful hosting of the tournament, Director of the Sport & Wellness Directorate at UDST, Hamad Alkuwari, said,“Hosting the third Gulf Universities Championship reflects UDST's commitment to advancing university sports, promoting healthy competition and enriching the student experience.”

“We are proud to provide opportunities for students to develop their skills, build connections and embrace the values of teamwork and sportsmanship,” he added.

In the men's futsal category, Qatar University (QU) ranked first, followed by UDST in second, and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) - Oman in third position. In the men's basketball category, UDST bagged the top spot while QU secured second, and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) came in third position.

Meanwhile, in the men's volleyball competition, QU secured first place, UDST was named the runners-up, and UTAS was ranked third.

UDST also became the champions in the women's volleyball category, which was introduced for the first time in the GUC tournament. CMU-Q came in second place, while MIE- Savitribai Phule Pune University secured the third spot.

The organisers stated that the sporting tournament“reflects the collective efforts” of the universities, athletes, coaches and other staff who came together, contributing a memorable event.

The tournament offered student-athletes valuable opportunities to test their skills and build connections with peers from other universities. Beyond the competition, the championship highlights UDST's ongoing commitment to student growth, wellness, and community engagement.

These priorities are echoed in the University's Wellness Strategy 2025–2027, which supports a holistic approach to well-being across physical, mental, and social dimensions.

In a press statement, UDST stated that“As the host institution, UDST remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen university sports and encourage students to pursue excellence in different aspects of university life.”

It further added,“UDST congratulates all the winning teams and thanks every university and individual who contributed to the championship, recognising the enthusiasm, commitment, and sportsmanship that defined the competition."