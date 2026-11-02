QNA Holds Training On AI-Powered Media Content Production

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar News Agency (QNA) yesterday held a three-day training course on producing media content using artificial intelligence, bringing together several of its staff members and personnel from several government entities as part of its Training Center's 2026 plan. The course, presented by QNA AI specialists Osama Othman and Maryam Jihad, aimed to augment participants' skills in leveraging AI-powered applications across the media sector and enhance their ability to produce innovative written, audio and visual content. It also seeks to help participants keep abreast of rapid technological advances and the evolving demands of the digital media environment.

When it comes to applying AI in media production, the course familiarised participants with the theoretical foundations and core concepts of these applications, while equipping them to harness the tools to enrich content production.