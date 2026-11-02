Awqaf Ministry Launches 'Promising Preacher' Competition To Nurture Young Qatari Talents

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched the first edition of the 'Promising Preacher 2026' competition, targeting Qatari male secondary school students as part of efforts to discover and develop young talents in Islamic preaching and prepare a new generation of national cadres for future roles as imams and Friday sermon preachers.

Organised by the Ministry's Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, the initiative aims to go beyond a traditional competition by establishing a comprehensive training programme that combines Islamic knowledge, communication skills and practical experience. It seeks to strengthen young Qataris' connection with the role of mosques and promote the values of moderation and tolerance.

The competition is being organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The first edition involves five boys' secondary schools from different parts of the country: Omar bin Al Khattab Secondary School, Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School, Qatar Science and Technology School, the Religious Institute Preparatory and Secondary School, and Al Andalus Educational Complex.

Each participating school will nominate five students.

To encourage participation and excellence, the ministry has allocated cash prizes for the top five winners. The first-place winner will receive QR5,000, followed by QR4,000 for second place, QR3,000 for third, QR2,000 for fourth and QR1,000 for fifth. All other participants will receive an incentive award of QR500.