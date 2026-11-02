Katara To Host Global Public Diplomacy Network General Assembly Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) will host the 11th General Assembly of the Global Public Diplomacy Network (GPDNET) today, bringing together representatives of member institutions to strengthen international cooperation, cultural exchange and public diplomacy.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Katara yesterday, attended by General Manager of Katara and Chair of the Network Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Secretary-General of GPDNET and CEO of Katara Centre for Public Diplomacy Maryam Majid Al Saad, and media representatives.

The gathering will provide a platform for reviewing the Network's achievements, exploring new partnerships and developing initiatives aimed at strengthening dialogue and understanding among nations through culture and soft power.

Speaking at the press conference, Prof Al Sulaiti highlighted Katara's growing international influence, noting that the institution had secured the confidence of member countries and institutions to lead the Network for a third consecutive term.

He said the renewed mandate reflected Katara's achievements during its previous two terms, particularly its contributions to strengthening the Network's international presence, expanding cooperation and promoting cultural diplomacy. Prof Al Sulaiti described the continued chairmanship as both a recognition of Katara's leadership and a responsibility to build on previous achievements.

He emphasised that the upcoming General Assembly would offer an important opportunity to assess progress, exchange expertise and translate shared objectives into practical initiatives with sustainable impact.

Outlining the Network's priorities, he said greater emphasis would be placed on investing in knowledge, empowering young talent, embracing digital transformation and strengthening collaboration among member institutions. These priorities, he explained, would help modernise public diplomacy tools and expand their effectiveness in promoting international understanding and cooperation.

Prof Al Sulaiti expressed optimism that the discussions would produce constructive outcomes, further consolidating GPDNET's position as an international platform for cultural dialogue and cooperation. Meanwhile, Al Saad highlighted the Network's expanding global reach, noting that its membership currently encompasses 29 countries across different continents.

She said this geographical and cultural diversity represents a significant strength, providing opportunities for member institutions to exchange experiences, develop partnerships and implement collaborative programmes. Al Saad stressed that culture, the arts and knowledge remain essential instruments for bringing societies closer and fostering mutual understanding in an increasingly interconnected world.

She explained that the General Assembly would examine mechanisms for improving the Network's operations, strengthening its international engagement and expanding cooperation among member countries.

Discussions will also explore opportunities to introduce cultural and knowledge exchange programmes, organise joint events and develop initiatives that strengthen institutional relationships. Al Saad expressed hope that the gathering would generate practical recommendations capable of being translated into sustainable projects benefiting participating countries and their communities.

Welcoming delegates to Qatar, she reaffirmed the Network's commitment to advancing public diplomacy and promoting a culture of dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect among peoples worldwide.