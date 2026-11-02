'Young Professionals Partners In Shaping Future'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Lawyers Association (QLA) organised the Young Professionals Forum yesterday in pursuit of enhancing cooperation among professional associations, further entrenching social responsibility and strengthening young people's role in national development.

The forum was held under the patronage and in the presence of Minister of Social Development and Family, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, with the participation of several officials, heads of professional associations, experts and academics.

The forum sought to boost cooperation across professional disciplines, reinforce social responsibility and bolster young people's role in national development. In her opening remarks, Al Nuaimi said professional associations were among the foremost components of civil society, whose roles were not confined to serving their affiliates and advancing their professional practices, but extended to contributing to societal development, spreading knowledge within their purview, and promoting values of responsibility and societal engagement.

The Ministry had invariably been committed to supporting private associations and institutions, enabling them to fulfil their roles and strengthen their institutional capabilities, the Minister underlined, noting that these efforts sought to substantially expand their societal impact and reinforce their roles as effective partners in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. She pointed out that joint efforts among these and other associations were quite important to benefit from the capabilities and expertise of civil society institutions and leverage them to launch initiatives. She also noted that expanding opportunities for participation and giving was instrumental in achieving reciprocal benefits for individuals and society.

The Minister said she hoped the forum would provide an opportunity to strengthen young professionals' engagement and unlock plenty of opportunities for cooperation and integration across a variety of professional disciplines. She highlighted that young people were partners in shaping the present and future, provided that investment in their capabilities began by affording them opportunities to learn, engage, put initiatives forward and shoulder responsibility. Empowering young people professionally did not materialise solely through enhancing their capabilities and knowledge, but also hinged on providing them with space to develop their professional practices, Al Nuaimi emphasised. - QNA