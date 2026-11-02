'A Night Under The Stars' At 974 Beach On November 13

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has invited families and residents to attend 'A Night under the stars' a community and family event set to take place at 974 Beach on Friday, November 13, 2026.

In a social media post, the ministry described the event as a family gathering day with creative and recreational activities designed for children in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere at 7pm.

The programme will feature various activities, including face painting, outdoor movie screening, story telling and family gathering under the stars.

Entry to the beach will be free for children under six years old and people with disabilities. Tickets for children aged under 14 will cost QR15, while adults will pay QR35.

Vehicle entry will be available for QR150.