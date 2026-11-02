Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Lebanese Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Republic of Lebanon HE Youssef Raji, during which the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, alongside the latest regional developments, particularly the diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate and reinforce regional security and stability.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.