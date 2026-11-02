Kyrgyzstan's Talas City Expects Investment To Reach $93.77M In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investment in Kyrgyzstan's Talas city is expected to reach 8.2 billion soms ($93.77 million) by the end of 2026, while its local budget has increased more than fourfold and industrial output has more than doubled over the past five years.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, these figures were presented to President Sadyr Japarov on November 2 during his working visit to Talas Region.

In the period from 2021 through 2026, a total of 35 social facilities in the Talas city underwent major repairs, and five new facilities were built.

Major completed projects include the Balastan children's entertainment center, Baatyrlar Central Park, the renovated central square, the Akylman Presidential Lyceum, the Talas Arena stadium, and a regional branch of Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University. The city also acquired 30 modern Yutong electric buses.

Talas city is the administrative center of Kyrgyzstan's Talas Region and its main urban and commercial hub. The city's economy is linked to trade, services, public administration, and processing of agricultural products from surrounding districts.

Urban infrastructure development in Kyrgyzstan includes modernizing public transport, educational and healthcare facilities, and public spaces. Local governments also carry out projects to improve municipal services and expand infrastructure to meet the needs of urban residents.