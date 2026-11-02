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SOCAR Reports Drilling, Production, Processing And Export Results For Q3 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 04:01:35

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. In the third quarter of 2026, SOCAR carried out more than 21,000 metres1 of drilling operations, representing a 74.3% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. The fields operated by the company independently or as a major shareholder produced 1.7 million tonnes2 of oil and 1.7 billion cubic metres3 of gas. Nationwide gas production amounted to 12.5 billion cubic metres4. Overall, Azerbaijan produced 6.6 million tonnes5 of crude oil in the third quarter of 2026.

During the reporting period, SOCAR exported approximately 4 million tonnes6 of oil to international markets. This volume includes oil produced by the company itself, as well as the profit oil shares belonging to the Azerbaijani state and SOCAR from production by international consortia operating in the country. Nationwide natural gas exports exceeded 5.7 billion cubic metres7, while consumption amounted to nearly 2.3 billion cubic metres8.

In the third quarter of 2026, SOCAR processed more than 1.6 million tonnes9 of oil and nearly 632 million cubic metres10 of gas. A total of 657,400 tonnes11 of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products manufactured at SOCAR's facilities in Azerbaijan were exported to international markets. Exports of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products increased by 2.8%.

Note: The figures used in the text have been rounded for readability. The exact figures are provided in the references below.

2026

  • 21,176 metres
  • 1,717,082 tonnes
  • 1,696,518,000 cubic metres
  • 12,473,123,000 cubic metres
  • 6.590.477 tonnes
  • 3,916,748 tonnes
  • 5,738,088,093 cubic metres
  • 2,274,953,000 cubic metres
  • 1,626,513 tonnes
  • 631,732,641 cubic metres
  • 657,421 tonnes

    MENAFN02112026000187011040ID1111901069


    • Trend News Agency

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