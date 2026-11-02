SOCAR Reports Drilling, Production, Processing And Export Results For Q3 2026
During the reporting period, SOCAR exported approximately 4 million tonnes6 of oil to international markets. This volume includes oil produced by the company itself, as well as the profit oil shares belonging to the Azerbaijani state and SOCAR from production by international consortia operating in the country. Nationwide natural gas exports exceeded 5.7 billion cubic metres7, while consumption amounted to nearly 2.3 billion cubic metres8.
In the third quarter of 2026, SOCAR processed more than 1.6 million tonnes9 of oil and nearly 632 million cubic metres10 of gas. A total of 657,400 tonnes11 of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products manufactured at SOCAR's facilities in Azerbaijan were exported to international markets. Exports of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products increased by 2.8%.
Note: The figures used in the text have been rounded for readability. The exact figures are provided in the references below.
202621,176 metres 1,717,082 tonnes 1,696,518,000 cubic metres 12,473,123,000 cubic metres 6.590.477 tonnes 3,916,748 tonnes 5,738,088,093 cubic metres 2,274,953,000 cubic metres 1,626,513 tonnes 631,732,641 cubic metres 657,421 tonnes
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