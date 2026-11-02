Turkmenistan Prepares Nationwide Tree-Planting Campaign For November

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has instructed the government to ensure proper preparations for a nationwide tree-planting campaign scheduled for November.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government. The instructions were given following Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tanryguly Atakhallyev's report on the agricultural sector and seasonal campaigns across the country's regions.

According to the information, winter wheat sowing is currently underway, with irrigation and mineral fertilization being carried out on sown fields. Cotton harvesting is also in progress, alongside the collection of raw cotton at receiving points and its processing at cotton-ginning enterprises.

The nationwide tree-planting campaign is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat, Arkadag and the country's regions. It is being organized in line with the presidential decree“On Planting Seedlings in Turkmenistan in 2026” and the National Forest Programme, which provides for the expansion of forest areas and proper care for newly planted trees.

The project comes amid broader efforts to strengthen the resilience of Turkmenistan's agricultural sector to climate change and land degradation. In late October, the country and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a five-year project focused on introducing nature-based solutions in agriculture. The initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan in cooperation with FAO, the Green Climate Fund and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia.

The project includes the establishment of a tree nursery to supply seedlings for protective forest belts, the restoration of saline soils and the planting of salt-tolerant vegetation. These measures are intended to address some of the environmental pressures affecting agricultural land: protective forest belts can reduce wind erosion and limit the movement of sand onto farmland, while soil desalination and salt-tolerant plants can help restore degraded areas.