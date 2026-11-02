Ready-To-Eat Food Industry To Hit $594 Billion By 2032 As Quick-Commerce Expands Food Access - Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is set to expand at a 5.78% CAGR during 2027–2032, with Asia-Pacific holding a 41.4% share in 2026.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the ready-to-eat food market size is projected to expand from $422.6 billion in 2026 to $448.5 billion in 2027 and reach $594 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.78% during 2027-2032. Demand is supported by a large base of individual households and wider grocery delivery access, as consumers increasingly seek meals that accommodate independent eating schedules. In India, quick-commerce fulfillment is making packaged ready-to-eat meals more accessible within routine grocery orders, creating opportunities for suppliers to connect food-preparation convenience with faster product availability.

Key Growth Factors Shaping the Ready-to-Eat Food Market

Individual Households Support Demand for Convenient Meal Options

A large base of individual households is supporting demand for ready-to-eat products that fit flexible and independent eating schedules. Packaged meals provide an alternative for consumers seeking convenient food options without extensive preparation. For manufacturers, this creates opportunities to develop suitable portion sizes and product formats that address different household requirements and consumption occasions.

Quick Commerce Expands Access to Packaged Ready Meals

In India, quick-commerce fulfillment is connecting packaged ready-to-eat meals with broader grocery purchasing occasions. Consumers can include these products in routine grocery orders, linking meal convenience with easier access through delivery channels. Suppliers can build on this opportunity by developing regionally relevant recipes, suitable portions, and production strategies aligned with defined delivery areas.

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“The ready-to-eat food market is increasingly influenced by the relationship between household consumption patterns and the accessibility of packaged meals. In India, quick-commerce channels create an opportunity to integrate ready meals into routine grocery purchases, but suppliers must align product portions, regional recipes, and production with the requirements of their delivery markets. At the same time, ingredient restrictions demonstrate that channel eligibility can be as important as consumer convenience in determining commercial reach,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights: Product Types and Distribution Channels

The ready-to-eat food market is segmented by product type, category, distribution channel, and geography.

B y Product type: Baked goods, ready meals, and other product types.

By Category: Conventional and organic/clean label.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other channels.

Regional Outlook: Grocery Access Shapes Market Opportunities

Geographically, the market spans Asia-Pacific, North America, and other global regions. In 2026, Asia-Pacific led the industry with a 41.4% share of total sales, while the Middle East and Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2027 to 2032. On the ground, product formulation and distribution are shaped by household demographics, logistics reach, regional taste profiles, and channel-specific ingredient standards. India serves as a prime case study, illustrating how rapid quick-commerce fulfillment integrates packaged ready-to-eat products into everyday grocery shopping.

Competitive Landscape: Product Suitability and Channel Access Matter

Competition in the ready-to-eat food market is shaped by product variety, ingredient positioning, distribution reach, and the ability to serve changing household consumption patterns. Manufacturers can pursue opportunities through regionally relevant recipes, appropriate portions, and production aligned with delivery requirements. At the same time, channel-specific ingredient restrictions can influence where certain packaged products are eligible for sale, making distribution access an important part of commercial strategy.

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the ready-to-eat food market:

Key Companies in the Ready-to-Eat Food Market

Conagra Brands Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Mars Inc.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

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