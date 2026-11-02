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Company announcement no. 53 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

02 November 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 44

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 44:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 10,800,666 342.2702 3,696,746,086 26 October 2026 16,359 344.2755 5,632,003 27 October 2026 15,645 347.5929 5,438,091 28 October 2026 15,399 353.7779 5,447,826 29 October 2026 15,254 357.1419 5,447,843 30 October 2026 17,767 346.4075 6,154,622 Total accumulated over week 44 80,424 349.6516 28,120,384 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 10,881,090 342.3248 3,724,866,470

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.334% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 26 October 2026 8,517 344.2024 2,931,572 27 October 2026 9,326 347.2056 3,238,039 28 October 2026 8,625 353.5571 3,049,430 29 October 2026 9,139 357.0754 3,263,312 30 October 2026 10,980 346.3664 3,803,103 Total accumulated over week 44 46,587 349.5708 16,285,456 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,929,434 342.3968 2,372,616,369





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 26 October 2026 7,842 344.3549 2,700,431 27 October 2026 6,319 348.1644 2,200,051 28 October 2026 6,774 354.0590 2,398,396 29 October 2026 6,115 357.2414 2,184,531 30 October 2026 6,787 346.4741 2,351,520 Total accumulated over week 44 33,837 349.7629 11,834,929 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,951,656 342.1983 1,352,250,073

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment