LYVA Heads To EICMA With BMW Licensed Concept Technology And Five Concept Models

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYVA, the global premium intelligent mobility brand under LUYUAN Group (HK.02451), will make its European debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan from November 3 to 8, unveiling five concepts across four categories: e-Cargobike, e-Kickscooter, e-Bike and e-Dirtbike. The LYVA concept reveal is not about demonstrating how to build a better electric two-wheeler, but about exploring new product forms and human-machine relationships that can adapt to increasingly crowded, fast-paced cities and the age of artificial intelligence.

Two of the five concepts, the e-Crago bike and the Kickscooter, directly originate from concept technology licenses granted by BMW Group. The design of these two concepts was crafted by Designworks, the global design innovation studio of the BMW Group. On November 26, 2025, BMW Group officially granted LUYUAN Group licenses for its micromobility concepts Dynamic Cargo and Clever Commute. Dynamic Cargo is a“pick-up” style electric three-wheeled cargo bike that retains the agility and riding experience of a conventional bicycle; Clever Commute is a foldable e-kickscooter designed for“last mile” mobility.

The models unveiled at EICMA also integrate achievements from LUYUAN Group's global partners: the intelligent system was developed by LUYUAN in collaboration with Open Harmony, and magnesium alloy components come from the partnership with Qingyang Baomei Precision.

Ms. Hu Jihong, Co-founder and CEO of LUYUAN Group, stated:“What LUYUAN has done over the past nearly 30 years is turn mobility architectures into products that are scalable, affordable, and adaptable to different environments. Our project in partnership with BMW is also an exploration of how urban electric mobility will evolve over the next decade worldwide. It is not about adding features within an old category, but to answer anew, in the age of artificial intelligence, what a mobility tool should be - multifunctional, human-centric, environmentally friendly, and making its users happier and healthier. This is not a question one company can answer alone. It requires joint exploration and co-creation with global partners.”

Supporting this approach is an advanced R&D, engineering, and quality-assurance infrastructure, backed by an internationally recognized CNAS-accredited testing laboratory to ensure high product reliability and European compliance.

EICMA 2026 will be LYVA's first major opportunity to introduce its brand and product direction in Europe and engage local riders, distributors, and industry partners. Media and industry visitors can meet LYVA at Hall 24 – 71 Booth, where the brand will hold a press conference on November 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.









About LYVA

LYVA is a premium brand established by LUYUAN Group (HK.02451), focused on smart mobility and intelligent light-mobility solutions. LYVA brings together technology and design to address diverse commuting, recreational and everyday mobility needs.

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