“Do They Know It's Christmas?” Holiday Anthem Featuring American Idol And The Voice Finalists And Terry Fator Now Available On All Major Music Platforms

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a reimagined version of“Do They Know It's Christmas?” featuring the talented voices of American Idol and The Voice finalists and Las Vegas voice impressionist Terry Fator, is available now on all major music platforms.

Every stream of“Do They Know It's Christmas?” provides a small donation to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada's only dedicated pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center. The donations support the foundation's Patient Assistance Fund which provides crucial, life-saving care to children battling cancer and rare diseases.

Under the creative direction of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation's Digital Marketing and Social Media Director, Mitchell Koulouris, the classic holiday song features new lyrics that reflect the hope for children in the toughest battle of their young lives.

“This has been a labor of love from the very first note,” said Mitchell Koulouris.“Our kids face battles most adults couldn't imagine, and they still find joy in the middle of it. Every stream of this song is one more way we can show up for them.”

The talented vocalists on the track include American Idol finalists Mackenzie Sol, Drew Ryn, Maryjo Young, A manda Barise, Samoan Silkk, The Voice finalist Sadie Dahl, along with former member of Why Don't We, Jonah Marais, and Tik Tok creator PENG PENG. A second version of the song featuring Las Vegas impressionist, vocalist, and ventriloquist Terry Fator highlights his puppets and voices for Freddie Mercury, Steve Wonder, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Sammy Davis, Jr. and others. An accompanying music video of each version is also available on YouTube and all social media sites.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K) is the region's only dedicated outpatient pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center-where world-class clinical excellence meets compassionate, family-centered care. Founded in 2007 in Las Vegas, C4K provides advanced, research-driven treatment for children facing cancer, rare diseases, blood disorders, and complex conditions. No child is ever turned away due to a family's inability to pay; C4K works with every family to ensure access to care regardless of financial circumstances. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a member of the Children's Oncology Group, C4K is a tax-exempt nonprofit that has served the region for nearly two decades, with an average of 95 cents of every dollar going directly to patient care. For more information, visit curethekids.org.

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