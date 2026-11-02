English Name, Arabic Voice: Gulf Businesses Advertise In Arabic Even When Their Brand Is In English

43% of Gulf brands have an English name, yet 92% of their ads are in Arabic

1 in 5 Gulf businesses use luxury words in their ads, against 1 in 7 in the Levant

Fewer than 1 in 200 Gulf businesses mention free delivery; 9 in 10 use Western digits

A snapshot of Adly platform data shows Gulf businesses advertise in Arabic, favour a luxury voice and skip the English playbook's favourite hooks

- Hani Hourani, founder of Adly

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adly (getadly ), an AI marketing platform built Arabic first, has published a snapshot of how businesses in the Gulf advertise, drawn from the ads they created on its platform between February and October 2026. The data suggests that the Gulf's marketing playbook is not the English one translated.

Key findings:

- English name, Arabic voice. 43% of Gulf businesses on the platform have a brand name written in English letters, yet 92% of the ads those same businesses made were in Arabic. In the UAE, often seen as an English-first business market, 94% of ads were made in Arabic.

- Luxury is the default register. One in five Gulf businesses used luxury words such as "luxurious" and "refined" in their ads, against about one in seven in the Levant. 17% of Gulf brands chose a luxury brand voice, compared with 5% in North Africa.

- Free delivery barely appears. Fewer than one in 200 Gulf businesses mentioned free delivery, one of the most common hooks in English-language e-commerce advertising.

- Western digits win. About nine in ten Gulf businesses that wrote numbers in their ads used Western digits (123) rather than Arabic-Indic digits.

For brands entering the region, the data points to a simple rule: an English brand name does not mean an English campaign. Gulf customers are reached in Arabic, in a premium register, and with the details that matter locally.

"Many Gulf businesses choose an English name for the shop front, then sell in Arabic," said Hani Hourani, founder of Adly. "The Gulf's marketing playbook is not the English one translated. It has its own language, its own register and its own hooks."

Hourani added: "Most advertising advice in this region is still imported from English-language markets. It tells a shop in Riyadh to lead with free delivery and to advertise in English because the brand name is English. The businesses that know Gulf customers best do the opposite: they write in Arabic, in a premium tone, and almost never mention free delivery. We built Adly so a business can advertise the way its own customers speak. For any brand planning a campaign in the Gulf, local or global, the lesson is to start in Arabic and adapt from there, not to translate an English campaign at the end."

Method: The snapshot covers ads that businesses in the GCC, the Levant and North Africa created on the Adly platform between February and October 2026. Automated content, test accounts and internal accounts were excluded. Each tactic is counted once per business, so frequent advertisers do not skew the results. Word matching is approximate, and the businesses are platform users rather than a random sample of the region.

About Adly

Adly is an AI marketing platform built Arabic first. It designs social media posts, ads and short videos with correct Arabic text, writes the ad copy, publishes to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and X, and launches Meta ad campaigns from approved designs. Adly is also available as an app inside ChatGPT. More at getadly.

Hani Hourani

Adly Technologies Ltd

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

English Name, Arabic Voice: Gulf Businesses Advertise in Arabic Even When Their Brand Is in English News Provided By Adly Technologies Ltd November 02, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.