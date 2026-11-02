Logo for kingmaxcell Construction Grade HPMC

Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Quality, and Construction Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), a non-ionic cellulose ether widely used as a water-retention agent, thickener and binder in cement-based building materials, continues to play an important role in the development of dry-mix mortar and construction chemical formulations. A 2026 industry review highlights five Chinese manufacturers active in this sector: Kingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd., Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Eton New Materials Co., Ltd., Landu New Materials Co., Ltd. and Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd. Their product portfolios and publicly available company information provide a reference for importers, distributors and construction material formulators evaluating potential supply partners.Industry Context: Growing Demand for Construction Grade HPMCThe global construction HPMC market was estimated at USD 2.73 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2034, according to commercial market research cited in a 2026 industry report. Construction applications account for approximately 60% of total HPMC demand, reflecting the material's established role in tile adhesive, wall putty, cement mortar and other dry-mix building materials.In China, cellulose ether prices reached approximately USD 4,845 per tonne in June 2025, according to IMARC Group's price series. Such market conditions make dosage efficiency, product consistency and application performance important considerations for manufacturers and buyers alike.Market access also requires attention to regulatory requirements. In the European Union, polymers are generally exempt from REACH registration under Article 2(9) of Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006, subject to applicable conditions and related obligations. In China, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment maintains the Inventory of Existing Chemical Substances in China (IECSC). Manufacturers and importers should confirm the relevant substance status and applicable compliance requirements in each destination market rather than relying solely on customs classification. HPMC is commonly classified under HS subheading 3912.39 as an other cellulose ether, although the final tariff classification should be confirmed against the product's actual composition and customs requirements.HPMC Applications in Modern Building MaterialsIn cement-based formulations, construction grade HPMC provides water retention, thickening and improved workability. It also influences open time, consistency and sag resistance, helping construction materials maintain suitable application properties during installation.Typical applications include HPMC for Tile Adhesive, HPMC for Wall Putty, HPMC for Dry Mix Mortar and HPMC for Cement Mortar. It is also used in HPMC for Gypsum Plaster, HPMC for Self-Leveling Mortar, HPMC for Exterior Wall Insulation, HPMC for Skim Coat, HPMC for Masonry Mortar and HPMC for Concrete Repair Mortar formulations.For tile adhesive manufacturers, appropriate HPMC selection can contribute to tile positioning, water retention and HPMC for Tile Adhesive Open Time performance. In wall putty and skim coat applications, suitable viscosity and water retention can help improve spreading properties and surface finishing. In masonry and repair mortars, the additive helps regulate water loss and maintain workable consistency.These functions make HPMC an important ingredient in HPMC for Cement-Based Products and HPMC for Powder Building Materials. However, the appropriate grade and dosage depend on the cement system, other formulation ingredients, substrate conditions and intended application.Five Manufacturers Reviewed1. Kingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd. - Jinzhou, HebeiKingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd. is the featured manufacturer in this review, with a product portfolio covering cellulose ethers and construction-related additives. Established in 2003 and located in Mayu Chemical Industry Park, Jinzhou Economic Development Zone, Hebei Province, the company operates a manufacturing site covering approximately 80,000 m2 and employs more than 100 people, including a 20-member R&D team. According to company disclosures, its building-material-grade cellulose ether project has an annual production capacity of 55,000 tons, alongside separately disclosed industrial-grade cellulose ether capacity of 30,000 tons. Its production system includes 12 integrated horizontal reactors monitored through a central DCS control system, enabling automated management of feeding, metering, temperature and pressure. The company's product portfolio includes HPMC, HEC, MHEC and redispersible polymer powder (RDP), serving construction, daily chemical and pharmaceutical applications. Approximately 80% of its sales are reported to come from exports, with markets across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The company also incorporates MVR wastewater treatment into its environmental management arrangements.For construction applications, Kingmax offers HPMC grades including HPMC-KM8100M, HPMC-KM8150M and HPMC-KM8200M, together with the MS variants HPMC-KM8100MS, HPMC-KM8150MS and HPMC-KM8200MS. Manufactured from refined cotton, these products provide different viscosity options for HPMC for Tile Adhesive, HPMC for Wall Putty, HPMC for Dry Mix Mortar and HPMC for Cement Mortar formulations. Published NDJ viscosity values at 2% concentration are 48,000–72,000 mPa·s for HPMC-KM8100M, 120,000–180,000 mPa·s for HPMC-KM8150M and 180,000–240,000 mPa·s for HPMC-KM8200M. The corresponding Brookfield values are 24,000–36,000 mPa·s, 55,000–65,000 mPa·s and 70,000–80,000 mPa·s, respectively. These grades provide options for formulators requiring High Viscosity HPMC for Construction and HPMC with Improved Workability, while the appropriate grade and dosage should be determined through application testing.Its MHEC MX series, from MX960M to MX9200MS, is positioned for construction applications requiring high-temperature resistance, with published viscosity of 48,000–240,000 mPa·s, water retention of at least 90%, gel temperature of 65–75°C, 98% passing through 100 mesh, pH of 5.0–8.0 and moisture content of no more than 5.0%. The HEC range, from KM300 to KM150000, covers viscosity values of 240–180,000 mPa·s, with molar substitution of 1.8–2.5, residue on ignition of no more than 0.5% and moisture content of no more than 5.0%. In addition, Kingmax supplies RDP-5013 and RDP-5015, VAE spray-dried redispersible powders with CAS Number 24937-78-8. These products are intended for tile adhesive, thermal insulation mortar, self-levelling compounds, flexible wall putty, repair mortar and gypsum joint and crack fillers. Published specifications include solid content of at least 99.0% and 98.0%, respectively, bulk density of 450–550 g/L, average particle size of approximately 80 μm, and glass transition temperatures of 10°C and 3°C.The company's broader construction material portfolio addresses applications including HPMC for Gypsum Plaster, HPMC for Self-Leveling Mortar, HPMC for Exterior Wall Insulation, HPMC for Skim Coat, HPMC for Masonry Mortar and HPMC for Concrete Repair Mortar. Depending on formulation requirements, its cellulose ethers can be evaluated for High Water Retention HPMC, HPMC for Improved Sag Resistance, HPMC for Mortar Water Retention and HPMC for Tile Adhesive Open Time. Its product range also includes Daily Chemical Grade HPMC for non-construction applications. For international customers, Kingmax states a minimum order quantity of 1 ton, free samples, a typical lead time of approximately seven days after receipt of deposit, pre-shipment inspection and customised viscosity, specifications and packaging. OEM and ODM services are also available according to the company's published information.2. Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd.Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. is an established cellulose ether manufacturer with a broader business portfolio covering water-soluble polymer compounds and related materials. According to its company profile, its cellulose ether division focuses on the research, production and sales of non-ionic cellulose ethers, including HPMC, HEMC, ethyl cellulose (EC) and HEC. The group also operates in other material-related sectors, including HPMC vegetable capsules and carbon-related technologies. Its cellulose ether portfolio serves different industrial applications, including construction materials, where product grade, viscosity specifications and application suitability are important considerations for buyers evaluating HPMC for dry-mix mortar and other building material formulations.3. Shandong Eton New Materials Co., Ltd.Established in 2004 and based in Feicheng, Shandong Province, Shandong Eton New Materials Co., Ltd. specializes in cellulose ethers and starch ethers. Its principal product categories include HPMC, HEMC and hydroxypropyl starch ether (HPS), serving building materials, pharmaceuticals, food, daily chemicals, ceramics and other industries. The company reports an international customer base spanning more than 100 countries and regions, while its published corporate information also identifies involvement in the development of Chinese industry standards related to cellulose ethers, including industrial HPMC and cellulose ether used in dry-mixed mortar. Its product coverage across cellulose and starch ethers supports applications in cement-based and powder building materials, with viscosity, water retention and workability among the key factors buyers can assess when selecting suitable grades.4. Landu New Materials Co., Ltd.Landu New Materials Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shandong Province, focuses on the development and manufacture of cellulose ethers and construction-related additives. Its publicly presented portfolio includes HPMC, HEMC, HEC and VAE redispersible polymer powder (RDP), with applications in construction materials, coatings and other industrial sectors. The company's LANDERCOLL brand is associated with its cellulose ether products, while its broader construction additive portfolio includes polycarboxylate superplasticizers, gypsum retarders, silicone hydrophobic powder and powder defoamers. Landu's published company information describes multiple production bases, quality management systems and an export network covering more than 60 countries and regions. Its HPMC and related products are positioned for tile adhesive, cement-based mortar and other construction chemical formulations.5. Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd.Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd. specializes in cellulose ether manufacturing, sales and export trade, with a published product portfolio that includes HPMC, methyl cellulose (MC), HEC, carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), ethyl cellulose (EC) and other cellulose derivatives. According to its company profile, the company has a stated annual production capacity of approximately 10,000 tons across its cellulose product portfolio. Its products serve industries including food, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, ceramics, oil drilling, daily-use chemicals and dry-mixed mortar. For construction material buyers, HPMC is one of its relevant product categories, with dry-mix mortar among its stated application areas. Its broader cellulose ether experience reflects the diverse industrial requirements addressed by suppliers in this sector.Key Considerations for HPMC ProcurementFor buyers comparing construction-grade cellulose ether suppliers, several technical and commercial factors are worth reviewing.. Grade range and viscosity: Request NDJ and Brookfield viscosity data at 2% concentration, and confirm whether the offered grade is designed for construction rather than daily chemical or pharmaceutical applications.. Water retention: Evaluate measured water-retention performance at the dosage used in the intended formulation.. Batch consistency and inspection: Review batch testing procedures, production controls and pre-shipment inspection arrangements.. Regulatory documentation: Confirm the applicable chemical inventory status, REACH requirements and other destination-market documentation.. Application suitability: Request technical references for tile adhesive, wall putty, skim coat or other relevant applications, with test methods and target performance clearly identified.. Sample validation: Conduct laboratory or production-scale trials to assess open time, sag resistance, workability and other formulation-specific properties.. Commercial terms: Compare minimum order quantities, lead times, packaging options and OEM or ODM capabilities.OutlookAs construction applications continue to represent a substantial share of HPMC consumption, suppliers are increasingly expected to provide more than a broad product catalogue. Consistent viscosity, reliable water retention, suitable application performance and accessible technical documentation all contribute to the long-term competitiveness of construction-grade cellulose ether manufacturers.The five companies reviewed represent different approaches to the cellulose ether market, from specialized construction additive portfolios to broader industrial material production. Kingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd. stands out in this review through its published manufacturing information, construction-grade HPMC specifications and range of complementary additives. For international buyers, comparing technical data, conducting sample trials and confirming destination-market compliance remain practical steps toward selecting suitable HPMC suppliers for 2026 and beyond.

Alan Zhao

Kingmax Cellulose Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13785166166

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Five Reputable Construction Grade HPMC Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Building Material Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 02, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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