Dvik Jewels Launches Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026 With 40% Off Best Sellers, Ready-To-Ship Pieces And Stud Earrings

Dvik Jewels Black Friday Sale 2026: Get 40% OFF on selected diamond rings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Dvik Jewels Black Friday Sale runs November 2 December 6, offering 40% off Best Sellers, Ready-to-Ship Jewelry and Stud Earrings, plus gifts on qualifying buys.

- Sanjay SarkheliyaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dvik Jewels, a New York-based fine jewelry brand, has launched its Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026, offering 40% off selected Best Selling Jewelry, Ready to Ship Jewelry and Stud Earrings. The event runs through December 6, covering Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the early December holiday shopping period.The promotion brings together three jewelry categories with different design and purchasing options. From established customer favorites to prepared-to-ship pieces and stud earrings, the selected collections include jewelry suited to engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, holiday gifts and personal purchases.The Best Selling Jewelry collection features designs from the brand's established assortment, including engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings and pendants. Jewelry styles range from solitaire and three-stone rings to curved bands, eternity designs and other pieces intended for different occasions. Customers can explore variations in stone shape, setting and overall design, with eligible products included in the 40% seasonal discount.Ready to Ship jewelry forms another part of the Black Friday promotion, with selected pieces available at 40% off. This category includes finished or prepared jewelry that does not require the standard production process associated with made-to-order designs. Wedding bands, rings and other fine jewelry pieces provide options for customers planning purchases around upcoming celebrations.For holiday shoppers considering delivery schedules, the Ready to Ship collection offers an alternative to customized orders. Fulfillment times remain dependent on product availability, processing requirements and shipping destinations.Stud Earrings are the third category included in the event. The collection features different earring designs, including round, oval, emerald and princess-shaped stones, along with prong, bezel and other setting styles. Selected pieces receive a 40% discount during the campaign, covering jewelry options for everyday wear, birthday presents, anniversary gifts and seasonal celebrations.The holiday jewelry offers also include purchase-based benefits. Under the campaign's additional gift promotion, qualifying purchases of $999 or more receive a 0.50 total carat weight (TCW) round diamond stud. Orders of $1,499 or more qualify for the same gift together with free shipping, subject to the company's applicable promotional terms.“Our Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026 is designed to give customers more opportunities to explore fine jewelry for meaningful occasions,” said Sanjay Sarkheliya, Founder of Dvik Jewels.“By bringing together our best-selling designs, ready-to-ship pieces and stud earrings in one seasonal event, we aim to make holiday jewelry shopping more convenient while offering savings across selected collections.”The extended sale period begins ahead of the traditional Thanksgiving shopping weekend. Black Friday falls on November 27 in 2026, followed by Cyber Monday on November 30. By continuing the event through December 6, Dvik Jewels has established a shopping window that covers both major retail dates and the beginning of December's gifting season.Beyond the participating collections, Dvik Jewels offers a broader selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, pendants and customizable jewelry. Its assortment includes lab grown diamond pieces across different cuts, metals and settings, along with options for customers considering jewelry for specific milestones.The brand also provides customization services for customers exploring individual design preferences. These services remain part of its regular jewelry offering, while the announced Black Friday discounts are limited to eligible products in the participating categories.Customers can review the selected collections, product specifications, current pricing, shipping information and qualifying purchase conditions through the official Dvik Jewels website.About Dvik JewelsDvik Jewels is a New York-based fine jewelry brand offering engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, pendants and custom jewelry designs. Its online store includes Best Selling Jewelry, Ready to Ship collections and a range of lab grown diamond jewelry. The company provides both finished pieces and customization options for customers purchasing jewelry for personal occasions, celebrations and everyday wear.As of October 2026, Dvik Jewels holds a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot and a 4.9-star rating on Etsy, These ratings are displayed on the brand's public review profiles, where customers share their experiences with jewelry purchases, product designs and customer service.

Sanjay Sarkheliya

Dvik Jewels

+1 863-303-7711

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Dvik Jewels Launches Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026 With 40% Off Best Sellers, Ready-to-Ship Pieces and Stud Earrings News Provided By Dvik Jewels November 02, 2026, 08:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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