Hashkey Exchange Collaborates With Baillie Gifford To Explore Potential Opportunities In Tokenised Investment Products

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HashKey Group (3887), a leading digital asset financial services group in Asia with a global footprint, today announced that its licensed trading platform, HashKey Exchange, is advancing its collaboration with Baillie Gifford, a globally recognised asset manager. The two firms will explore models of collaboration between traditional asset managers and compliant digital asset platforms, with the aim of providing professional investors in Hong Kong with a broader range of asset allocation options.The collaboration focuses on combining traditional investment products with blockchain technology, exploring applications for tokenised products in investor outreach, product distribution and digital asset management. Tokenisation could enable traditional asset managers to use digital asset infrastructure to deliver investment products to target investors more efficiently and in a digital format.Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, Baillie Gifford is an established investment management firm with a history spanning more than a century and a long-term investment philosophy. It opened an office in Hong Kong in 2015 to serve clients across Asia. This collaboration marks an important step in HashKey Exchange's efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading international asset managers. It reflects Baillie Gifford's recognition of HashKey Exchange's standing in the industry and represents a further step in advancing the platform's“Asia Connect” strategy.Haiyang Ru, Chief Executive Officer of HashKey Exchange Business Group, said: "This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening our cooperation with international asset managers and exploring financial innovation. We look forward to working with Baillie Gifford to further integrate traditional asset management with digital asset infrastructure and pursue innovation within a compliant framework."Rita Xiao, Baillie Gifford Head of Greater China, stated: "Asia is a priority as we develop our tokenised investment offering, and working with partners in the region is essential to making it relevant to clients. Our collaboration with HashKey Exchange provides an opportunity to explore how our complementary expertise can broaden investment choice for professional investors in Hong Kong. Our ambition is to make our investment capabilities available through new digital channels, while maintaining the investment discipline and client protections that underpin our approach. We look forward to building this relationship as part of our long-term commitment to the region."HashKey Exchange will continue to advance its“Asia Connect” strategy, expand its network of partnerships with international financial institutions and strengthen its institutional ecosystem. Through collaboration with traditional asset managers such as Baillie Gifford, HashKey Exchange will further connect institutional resources across Asia and international markets. It will continue to explore innovative ways to integrate traditional finance with digital asset infrastructure within a compliant framework, offering professional investors a broader range of services.About HashKey ExchangeHashKey Exchange is a digital asset exchange under the listed company HashKey Holdings Limited (3887), dedicated to setting new benchmarks for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, fund protection, and platform security. Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) is among the first batch of licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. It currently holds Type 1 (Dealing in securities) and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO), as well as the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) granted by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications. In compliance with laws and regulations, HashKey Exchange does not provide services to users in Mainland China, the United States, and certain other jurisdictions.

Riley Chen

Hashkey Group

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HashKey Exchange Collaborates with Baillie Gifford to Explore Potential Opportunities in Tokenised Investment Products News Provided By Hashkey Group November 02, 2026, 08:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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