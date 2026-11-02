RSS Executive Meet Opens In Indore, Anti-Drug Campaign High On Agenda

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 2 (IANS) The three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal began on Monday at Daly College here, with a key focus on tackling the growing menace of drug abuse and reviewing the implementation of the five transformative themes under Panch Parivartan.

Attended by around 408 senior office-bearers from across the country, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, the meeting will deliberate on launching awareness campaigns to keep youth away from drugs while formulating a future action plan based on social harmony, eco-friendly lifestyle, family strengthening, self-reliance and civic duty.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said the growing trend of drug abuse remains on the agenda of the meeting. Efforts at the social and familial levels are essential to tackle the problem. Discussions will be held on launching awareness campaigns to keep the youth away from drugs, with plans to work through social and educational institutions, he said.

Various Sangh-inspired organisations have already initiated anti-drug campaigns in their regions. As part of its centenary year, the Sangh has presented five themes under Panch Parivartan -- social harmony, an eco-friendly lifestyle, family strengthening, a sense of self-reliance and civic duty. A future action plan based on these themes will be formulated during the meeting, he said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Sarkaryavah paid tribute to prominent public figures and activists who passed away in recent months. These include film actor Nana Patekar, Asha Bhosle, the revered saint Ramesh Baba, former president of Vivekananda Kendra Balakrishnan, Balbir Punj, S Vedantam (Chennai), journalist Virag Pachpore, Parag Vedik (Mumbai), former Vice-Chancellors Devendra Pratap Singh and Sachidananda Mohanty, renowned singers S. Janaki and Suman Kalyanpurkar, and senior Sangh Pracharak Vinod Kumar, among others.

On its X handle, RSS said“during the meeting, the Sarkaryavah will issue three statements; on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Rajnarayan Basu, a patriarch of national consciousness, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the martyrdom of Swami Shraddhanand ji, a pioneer of the 'Shuddhikaran' (purification/reconversion) movement and on100th birth anniversary of 'Vedanta Kesari' Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, who worked for the awakening of self-respect (swabhiman), self-reliance (swavalamban), and adherence to one's own faith (swadharma) among the Kandhamal tribal community in Odisha.

The Sangh has added over 13,000 new daily shakhas across the country in the past year. The number of daily shakhas has now risen to 1,01,151. Including weekly and monthly gatherings, the Sangh's reach extends to 1,10,849 locations.

Office-bearers from various provinces will provide updates on the work carried out in their regions and outline plans. The meeting will also cover the recent overseas visits of Mohan Bhagwat to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom during August and September.

During these visits, he engaged with prominent individuals and shared his perspectives at various conferences, presenting the true concept of Hindutva and a vision for India in which people of the world can live together happily.

Ambekar said that more than 65,000 Hindu Sammelans were organised during the centenary year. These gatherings took place at the neighbourhood level in urban areas and at the mandal level in rural areas. The experiences gained from these events will help determine the direction of future activities.

The meeting, which will continue until November 4, is being attended by Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, Pracharaks and other office-bearers from the Sangh's 11 regions and 46 provinces. On the final day, detailed information and statistics on various subjects will be shared.